M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact: Donald J. MacLeod

(716) 842‑5138



Media Contact: C. Michael Zabel

(716) 842-5385

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

