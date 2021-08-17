M&T Bank Corporation Announces Third Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share on its common stock.

The dividend will be payable September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:

Donald MacLeod, (716) 842–5138

Media Contact:

Maya Dillon, (646) 735-1958

