M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2024 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $721 million or $4.02 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 Earnings Highlights Net interest income

$ 1,726

$ 1,718

$ 1,775 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13

13

15 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,739

1,731

1,790 Provision for credit losses

120

150

150 Noninterest income

606

584

560 Noninterest expense

1,303

1,297

1,278 Net income

721

655

690 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

674

626

664 Diluted earnings per common share

4.02

3.73

3.98 Return on average assets - annualized

1.37 %

1.24 %

1.33 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

10.26

9.95

10.99 Average Balance Sheet Total assets

$ 209,581

$ 211,981

$ 205,791 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

25,491

29,294

26,657 Investment securities

31,023

29,695

27,993 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount

134,751

134,588

132,617 Deposits

161,505

163,491

162,688 Borrowings

15,428

16,452

12,585 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin

3.62 %

3.59 %

3.79 % Efficiency ratio (1)

55.0

55.3

53.7 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.35

.41

.29 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.62

1.63

1.55 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.42

1.50

1.77 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

11.54

11.45

10.95 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 159.38

$ 153.57

$ 145.72



(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release (2) September 30, 2024 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.



Financial Highlights

M&T's capital position continues to strengthen as the CET1 capital ratio rose for the sixth consecutive quarter to an estimated 11.54% at September 30, 2024, representing a 9 basis point increase from 11.45% at June 30, 2024. M&T repurchased shares of its common stock for a total cost of $200 million , including the share repurchase excise tax, in the third quarter of 2024.

, including the share repurchase excise tax, in the third quarter of 2024. Net interest margin of 3.62% in the recent quarter widened from 3.59% in the second quarter of 2024 reflecting higher yields on investment securities and lower funding costs led by a decline in brokered time deposits.

Growth in average commercial and industrial loans and average consumer loans in the recent quarter was largely offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans.

A decline in average deposits in the third quarter of 2024 as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflects lower average brokered time deposits. The decrease in average borrowings in the recent quarter from the second quarter of 2024 primarily reflects lower average short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .

. The decline in provision for credit losses in the recent quarter from the second quarter of 2024 reflects lower levels of criticized commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by commercial and industrial and consumer loan growth.

The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.42% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2024 from 1.50% at June 30, 2024 .

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's positive earnings momentum, strong capital position and unyielding focus on delivering for our customers and the communities we serve have positioned the franchise for a strong finish to 2024. I am proud of how our employees have exhibited our core values as we execute on our strategic priorities."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer



Non-GAAP Measures (1)

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Net operating income

$ 731

$ 665

10 %

$ 702

4 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.08

3.79

8

4.05

1 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.45 %

1.31 %





1.41 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity

15.47

15.27





17.41



Efficiency ratio

55.0

55.3





53.7



Tangible equity per common share

$ 107.97

$ 102.42

5

$ 93.99

15

__________

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Average earning assets

$ 191,366

$ 193,676

-1 %

$ 187,403

2 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

130,775

132,209

-1

121,388

8 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,739

1,731

1

1,790

-3 Yield on average earning assets

5.82 %

5.82 %





5.62 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

3.22

3.26





2.83



Net interest spread

2.60

2.56





2.79



Net interest margin

3.62

3.59





3.79





Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $8 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Average loans and leases increased $163 million and the yield on those loans and leases was unchanged.

and the yield on those loans and leases was unchanged. Average investment securities increased $1.3 billion and the rates earned on those securities increased 9 basis points.

and the rates earned on those securities increased 9 basis points. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $410 million and the rates paid on such deposits declined 2 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined $1.1 billion in the recent quarter.

and the rates paid on such deposits declined 2 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined in the recent quarter. Average borrowings declined $1.0 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings were flat.

and the rates paid on such borrowings were flat. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.8 billion .

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $51 million, or 3%, compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $6.5 billion and the rates paid on those deposits increased 34 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined $2.0 billion .

and the rates paid on those deposits increased 34 basis points. Average brokered deposits declined . Average borrowings increased $2.8 billion and rates paid on such borrowings increased 40 basis points.

and rates paid on such borrowings increased 40 basis points. Average interest bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.2 billion .

. Average investment securities and average loans and leases increased $3.0 billion and $2.1 billion , respectively.

and , respectively. The yields earned on average investment securities and average loans and leases increased 56 basis points and 19 basis points, respectively.

Average Earning Assets

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 25,491

$ 29,294

-13 %

$ 26,657

-4 % Trading account

101

99

2

136

-26 Investment securities

31,023

29,695

4

27,993

11 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount



















Commercial and industrial

59,779

58,152

3

54,567

10 Real estate - commercial

29,075

31,458

-8

34,288

-15 Real estate - consumer

22,994

23,006

—

23,573

-2 Consumer

22,903

21,972

4

20,189

13 Total loans and leases, net

134,751

134,588

—

132,617

2 Total earning assets

$ 191,366

$ 193,676

-1

$ 187,403

2

Average earning assets decreased $2.3 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $3.8 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities and the run-off of brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB advances.

reflecting purchases of investment securities and the run-off of brokered time deposits and short-term FHLB advances. Average investment securities increased $1.3 billion primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities during the third quarter of 2024.

primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities during the third quarter of 2024. Average loans and leases increased $163 million primarily reflective of growth in average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $1.6 billion and consumer loans of $931 million , partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $2.4 billion . The growth in commercial and industrial loans spanned most industry types.

Average earning assets increased $4.0 billion, or 2%, from the year-earlier third quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $1.2 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth and a decline in average deposits, partially offset by higher levels of average borrowings.

reflecting purchases of investment securities, loan growth and a decline in average deposits, partially offset by higher levels of average borrowings. Average investment securities increased $3.0 billion reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities over the past nine months.

reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed and U.S. Treasury securities over the past nine months. Average loans and leases increased $2.1 billion predominantly due to higher average commercial and industrial loans and leases of $5.2 billion , reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers, motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers and to the services industry, and consumer loans of $2.7 billion reflecting higher average recreational finance and automobile loans, partially offset by a $5.2 billion and a $579 million decline in average commercial real estate loans and residential real estate loans, respectively.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 98,295

$ 95,955

2 %

$ 89,274

10 % Time deposits

17,052

19,802

-14

19,528

-13 Total interest-bearing deposits

115,347

115,757

—

108,802

6 Short-term borrowings

4,034

4,962

-19

5,346

-25 Long-term borrowings

11,394

11,490

-1

7,240

57 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 130,775

$ 132,209

-1

$ 121,388

8





















Brokered savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 8,831

$ 8,193

8 %

$ 4,554

94 % Brokered time deposits

2,114

3,826

-45

8,398

-75 Total brokered deposits

$ 10,945

$ 12,019

-9

$ 12,952

-15

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $1.4 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Average borrowings decreased $1.0 billion predominantly due to lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York in the recent quarter.

predominantly due to lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of in the recent quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $410 million , reflective of a $1.1 billion decrease in average brokered deposits, partially offset by a $664 million increase in average non-brokered deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $9.4 billion, or 8%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $6.5 billion reflecting an $8.5 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits as customers shifted funds into interest-bearing products amidst the rate environment, partially offset by a $2.0 billion decrease in average brokered deposits.

reflecting an increase in average non-brokered deposits as customers shifted funds into interest-bearing products amidst the rate environment, partially offset by a decrease in average brokered deposits. Average borrowings increased $2.8 billion reflecting the issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt from the third quarter of 2023 through the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower average short-term borrowings.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

































Change 3Q24 vs.





Change 3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,926

$ 2,024

-5 %

$ 2,342

-18 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37

33

14

37

— Total nonperforming assets

1,963

2,057

-5

2,379

-17 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

288

233

24

354

-19 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.42 %

1.50 %





1.77 %

























Allowance for credit losses

$ 2,204

$ 2,204

—

$ 2,052

7 Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding

1.62 %

1.63 %





1.55 %

























For the period



















Provision for credit losses

$ 120

$ 150

-20

$ 150

-20 Net charge-offs

120

137

-12

96

24 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.35 %

.41 %





.29 %





__________

(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $120 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $150 million in each of 2024's second quarter and 2023's third quarter. The lower provision for credit losses in the most recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflects a decline in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial criticized loans, partially offset by growth in certain sectors of M&T's commercial and industrial and consumer loan portfolios. Net charge-offs totaled $120 million in 2024's third quarter as compared with $137 million in 2024's second quarter and $96 million in the year-earlier quarter.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024, $98 million lower than at June 30, 2024 and $416 million lower than at September 30, 2023. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the recent quarter end as compared with June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023 was predominantly attributable to a decrease in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 109

$ 106

3 %

$ 105

4 % Service charges on deposit accounts

132

127

3

121

9 Trust income

170

170

—

155

9 Brokerage services income

32

30

2

27

16 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains

13

7

109

9

46 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

(2)

(8)

—

—

— Other revenues from operations

152

152

—

143

7 Total

$ 606

$ 584

4

$ 560

8

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2024 increased $22 million, or 4%, from 2024's second quarter.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $5 million reflecting a rise in consumer and commercial service charges.

reflecting a rise in consumer and commercial service charges. Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $6 million reflecting an increase in the market value of supplemental executive retirement plan assets from favorable market conditions and increased activity related to interest rate swap agreements with commercial customers.

reflecting an increase in the market value of supplemental executive retirement plan assets from favorable market conditions and increased activity related to interest rate swap agreements with commercial customers. The lower loss on bank investment securities of $6 million in the third quarter of 2024 as compared with the second quarter of 2024 reflected realized losses on sales of certain non-agency investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income rose $46 million, or 8%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $11 million reflecting higher commercial service charges from pricing changes and increased customer usage of sweep products and a rise in consumer service charges.

reflecting higher commercial service charges from pricing changes and increased customer usage of sweep products and a rise in consumer service charges. Trust income increased $15 million predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business.

predominantly due to higher sales and fees from the Company's global capital markets business and improved market performance in the wealth management business. Brokerage services income rose $5 million predominantly due to higher annuity sales.

predominantly due to higher annuity sales. Other revenues from operations rose $9 million reflecting higher letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense

































Change

3Q24 vs.





Change

3Q24 vs. (Dollars in millions)

3Q24

2Q24

2Q24

3Q23

3Q23 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 775

$ 764

1 %

$ 727

7 % Equipment and net occupancy

125

125

—

131

-5 Outside data processing and software

123

124

-1

111

11 Professional and other services

88

91

-4

89

-2 FDIC assessments

25

37

-32

29

-14 Advertising and marketing

27

27

—

23

18 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

12

13

—

15

-15 Other costs of operations

128

116

10

153

-16 Total

$ 1,303

$ 1,297

—

$ 1,278

2

Noninterest expense rose $6 million from the second quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $11 million predominantly reflecting the impact of one additional working day in the recent quarter.

predominantly reflecting the impact of one additional working day in the recent quarter. FDIC assessments decreased $12 million reflecting estimated special assessment expense of $5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024, related to the FDIC's updated loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.

reflecting estimated special assessment expense of $5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2024, related to the FDIC's updated loss estimates associated with certain failed banks. Other costs of operations increased $12 million predominantly due to the Company's obligation under various agreements to share in losses stemming from certain litigation of Visa, Inc.

Noninterest expense increased $25 million, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $48 million reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower employee staffing levels.

reflecting higher salaries expense from annual merit and other increases and a rise in incentive compensation, partially offset by lower employee staffing levels. Outside data processing and software rose $12 million due to higher software licensing fees and software maintenance expenses.

due to higher software licensing fees and software maintenance expenses. Other costs of operations decreased $25 million as a result of lower losses associated with certain retail banking activities.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 20.7% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 23.4% and 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The recent quarter income tax expense reflects a discrete tax benefit related to certain tax credits claimed on a prior year tax return.

Capital

















3Q24

2Q24

3Q23 CET1

11.54 % (1) 11.45 %

10.95 % Tier 1 capital

13.08 (1) 13.23

12.27 Total capital

14.66 (1) 14.88

13.99 Tangible capital – common

8.83

8.55

7.78

__________

(1) September 30, 2024 capital ratios are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $226 million and $47 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. On August 15, 2024, M&T redeemed all outstanding shares of its Perpetual Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series E) at a redemption price of $350 million. The Company issued $750 million par value of Perpetual 7.5% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock (Series J) in May 2024. In June 2024, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests. Based on those results, on October 1, 2024, M&T's stress capital buffer of 3.8% became effective.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 11.54% as of September 30, 2024. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2024 are estimated to be $156 billion.

M&T repurchased 1,190,054 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $166.40 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $200 million. No share repurchases occurred in the second quarter of 2024 or third quarter of 2023.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID #MTBQ324. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday October 24, 2024 by calling (800) 757-4764, or (402) 220-7226 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services predominantly in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; the impact of the People's United Financial, Inc. acquisition; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three months ended





Nine months ended





September 30,





September 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Performance





















Net income $ 721

$ 690

5 %

$ 1,907

$ 2,259

-16 % Net income available to common shareholders 674

664

2

1,805

2,180

-17 Per common share:





















Basic earnings 4.04

4.00

1

10.83

13.09

-17 Diluted earnings 4.02

3.98

1

10.78

13.05

-17 Cash dividends 1.35

1.30

4

4.00

3.90

3 Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1) 167,567

166,570

1

167,437

167,093

— Period end (2) 166,157

165,970

—

166,157

165,970

— Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets 1.37 %

1.33 %





1.21 %

1.48 %



Average common shareholders' equity 10.26

10.99





9.47

12.33



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,739

$ 1,790

-3

$ 5,162

$ 5,434

-5 Yield on average earning assets 5.82 %

5.62 %





5.79 %

5.41 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.22

2.83





3.24

2.39



Net interest spread 2.60

2.79





2.55

3.02



Contribution of interest-free funds 1.02

1.00





1.03

.89



Net interest margin 3.62

3.79





3.58

3.91



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .35

.29





.39

.30



Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income $ 731

$ 702

4

$ 1,939

$ 2,295

-16 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.08

4.05

1

10.97

13.26

-17 Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets 1.45 %

1.41 %





1.28 %

1.57 %



Average tangible common equity 15.47

17.41





14.51

19.70



Efficiency ratio 55.0

53.7





57.0

52.6





























At September 30,









Loan quality 2024

2023

Change











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,926

$ 2,342

-18 %











Real estate and other foreclosed assets 37

37

—











Total nonperforming assets $ 1,963

$ 2,379

-17











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 288

$ 354

-19











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans $ 69

$ 40

73











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 269

269

—











Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.42 %

1.77 %















Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.62

1.55















Additional information





















Period end common stock price $ 178.12

$ 126.45

41











Domestic banking offices 957

967

-1











Full time equivalent employees 21,986

22,424

-2













__________

(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Performance

















Net income $ 721

$ 655

$ 531

$ 482

$ 690 Net income available to common shareholders 674

626

505

457

664 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 4.04

3.75

3.04

2.75

4.00 Diluted earnings 4.02

3.73

3.02

2.74

3.98 Cash dividends 1.35

1.35

1.30

1.30

1.30 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1) 167,567

167,659

167,084

166,731

166,570 Period end (2) 166,157

167,225

166,724

166,149

165,970 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.37 %

1.24 %

1.01 %

.92 %

1.33 % Average common shareholders' equity 10.26

9.95

8.14

7.41

10.99 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,739

$ 1,731

$ 1,692

$ 1,735

$ 1,790 Yield on average earning assets 5.82 %

5.82 %

5.74 %

5.73 %

5.62 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.22

3.26

3.26

3.17

2.83 Net interest spread 2.60

2.56

2.48

2.56

2.79 Contribution of interest-free funds 1.02

1.03

1.04

1.05

1.00 Net interest margin 3.62

3.59

3.52

3.61

3.79 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .35

.41

.42

.44

.29 Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income $ 731

$ 665

$ 543

$ 494

$ 702 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.08

3.79

3.09

2.81

4.05 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.45 %

1.31 %

1.08 %

.98 %

1.41 % Average tangible common equity 15.47

15.27

12.67

11.70

17.41 Efficiency ratio 55.0

55.3

60.8

62.1

53.7





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Loan quality 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,926

$ 2,024

$ 2,302

$ 2,166

$ 2,342 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 37

33

38

39

37 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,963

$ 2,057

$ 2,340

$ 2,205

$ 2,379 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 288

$ 233

$ 297

$ 339

$ 354 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans $ 69

$ 64

$ 62

$ 53

$ 40 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 269

215

244

298

269 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.42 %

1.50 %

1.71 %

1.62 %

1.77 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.62

1.63

1.62

1.59

1.55 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 178.12

$ 151.36

$ 145.44

$ 137.08

$ 126.45 Domestic banking offices 957

957

958

961

967 Full time equivalent employees 21,986

22,110

21,927

21,980

22,424

__________

(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three months ended





Nine months ended





September 30,





September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Interest income $ 2,785

$ 2,641

5 %

$ 8,319

$ 7,484

11 % Interest expense 1,059

866

22

3,195

2,091

53 Net interest income 1,726

1,775

-3

5,124

5,393

-5 Provision for credit losses 120

150

-20

470

420

12 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,606

1,625

-1

4,654

4,973

-6 Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues 109

105

4

319

297

7 Service charges on deposit accounts 132

121

9

383

354

8 Trust income 170

155

9

500

521

-4 Brokerage services income 32

27

16

91

76

19 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 13

9

46

29

38

-22 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities (2)

—

—

(8)

—

— Other revenues from operations 152

143

7

456

664

-31 Total other income 606

560

8

1,770

1,950

-9 Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits 775

727

7

2,372

2,273

4 Equipment and net occupancy 125

131

-5

379

387

-2 Outside data processing and software 123

111

11

367

323

14 Professional and other services 88

89

-2

264

314

-16 FDIC assessments 25

29

-14

122

87

40 Advertising and marketing 27

23

18

74

82

-10 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 12

15

-15

40

47

-14 Other costs of operations 128

153

-16

378

417

-9 Total other expense 1,303

1,278

2

3,996

3,930

2 Income before taxes 909

907

—

2,428

2,993

-19 Income taxes 188

217

-13

521

734

-29 Net income $ 721

$ 690

5 %

$ 1,907

$ 2,259

-16 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 Interest income $ 2,785

$ 2,789

$ 2,745

$ 2,740

$ 2,641 Interest expense 1,059

1,071

1,065

1,018

866 Net interest income 1,726

1,718

1,680

1,722

1,775 Provision for credit losses 120

150

200

225

150 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,606

1,568

1,480

1,497

1,625 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 109

106

104

112

105 Service charges on deposit accounts 132

127

124

121

121 Trust income 170

170

160

159

155 Brokerage services income 32

30

29

26

27 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 13

7

9

11

9 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities (2)

(8)

2

4

— Other revenues from operations 152

152

152

145

143 Total other income 606

584

580

578

560 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 775

764

833

724

727 Equipment and net occupancy 125

125

129

134

131 Outside data processing and software 123

124

120

114

111 Professional and other services 88

91

85

99

89 FDIC assessments 25

37

60

228

29 Advertising and marketing 27

27

20

26

23 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 12

13

15

15

15 Other costs of operations 128

116

134

110

153 Total other expense 1,303

1,297

1,396

1,450

1,278 Income before taxes 909

855

664

625

907 Income taxes 188

200

133

143

217 Net income $ 721

$ 655

$ 531

$ 482

$ 690

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2024

2023

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 2,216

$ 1,769

25 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 24,417

30,114

-19 Trading account 102

137

-25 Investment securities 32,327

27,336

18 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:









Commercial and industrial 61,012

54,891

11 Real estate - commercial 28,683

33,741

-15 Real estate - consumer 23,019

23,448

-2 Consumer 23,206

20,275

14 Total loans and leases, net 135,920

132,355

3 Less: allowance for credit losses 2,204

2,052

7 Net loans and leases 133,716

130,303

3 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

— Core deposit and other intangible assets 107

162

-34 Other assets 10,435

10,838

-4 Total assets $ 211,785

$ 209,124

1 %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 47,344

$ 53,787

-12 % Interest-bearing deposits 117,210

110,341

6 Total deposits 164,554

164,128

— Short-term borrowings 2,605

6,731

-61 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,167

4,946

-16 Long-term borrowings 11,583

7,123

63 Total liabilities 182,909

182,928

— Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,394

2,011

19 Common 26,482

24,185

9 Total shareholders' equity 28,876

26,196

10 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,785

$ 209,124

1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 2,216

$ 1,778

$ 1,695

$ 1,731

$ 1,769 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 24,417

24,792

32,144

28,069

30,114 Trading account 102

99

99

106

137 Investment securities 32,327

29,894

28,496

26,897

27,336 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:

















Commercial and industrial 61,012

60,027

57,897

57,010

54,891 Real estate - commercial 28,683

29,532

32,416

33,003

33,741 Real estate - consumer 23,019

23,003

23,076

23,264

23,448 Consumer 23,206

22,440

21,584

20,791

20,275 Total loans and leases, net 135,920

135,002

134,973

134,068

132,355 Less: allowance for credit losses 2,204

2,204

2,191

2,129

2,052 Net loans and leases 133,716

132,798

132,782

131,939

130,303 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 107

119

132

147

162 Other assets 10,435

10,910

11,324

10,910

10,838 Total assets $ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137

$ 208,264

$ 209,124



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 47,344

$ 47,729

$ 50,578

$ 49,294

$ 53,787 Interest-bearing deposits 117,210

112,181

116,618

113,980

110,341 Total deposits 164,554

159,910

167,196

163,274

164,128 Short-term borrowings 2,605

4,764

4,795

5,316

6,731 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,167

4,438

4,527

4,516

4,946 Long-term borrowings 11,583

11,319

11,450

8,201

7,123 Total liabilities 182,909

180,431

187,968

181,307

182,928 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,394

2,744

2,011

2,011

2,011 Common 26,482

25,680

25,158

24,946

24,185 Total shareholders' equity 28,876

28,424

27,169

26,957

26,196 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137

$ 208,264

$ 209,124

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three months ended

Change in balance

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2024 from

September 30,

Change (Dollars in millions) 2024

2024

2023

June 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

in

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2024

2023

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

balance ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 25,491

5.43 %

$ 29,294

5.50 %

$ 26,657

5.40 %

-13 %

-4 %

$ 28,467

5.48 %

$ 24,871

5.07 %

14 % Trading account 101

3.40

99

3.47

136

4.05

2

-26

102

3.43

136

3.02

-25 Investment securities 31,023

3.70

29,695

3.61

27,993

3.14

4

11

29,773

3.54

28,081

3.08

6 Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:

















































Commercial and industrial 59,779

7.01

58,152

7.04

54,567

6.86

3

10

58,256

7.01

53,877

6.60

8 Real estate - commercial 29,075

6.27

31,458

6.38

34,288

6.50

-8

-15

31,069

6.34

34,823

6.26

-11 Real estate - consumer 22,994

4.41

23,006

4.32

23,573

4.14

—

-2

23,045

4.33

23,707

4.06

-3 Consumer 22,903

6.72

21,972

6.61

20,189

6.16

4

13

22,009

6.63

20,320

5.90

8 Total loans and leases, net 134,751

6.38

134,588

6.38

132,617

6.19

—

2

134,379

6.36

132,727

5.98

1 Total earning assets 191,366

5.82

193,676

5.82

187,403

5.62

-1

2

192,721

5.79

185,815

5.41

4 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





—

—

8,465





8,476





— Core deposit and other intangible assets 113





126





170





-10

-33

126





185





-32 Other assets 9,637





9,714





9,753





-1

-1

9,696





9,790





-1 Total assets $ 209,581





$ 211,981





$ 205,791





-1 %

2 %

$ 211,008





$ 204,266





3 %



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 98,295

2.65 %

$ 95,955

2.59 %

$ 89,274

2.20 %

2 %

10 %

$ 96,379

2.62 %

$ 88,184

1.73 %

9 % Time deposits 17,052

4.19

19,802

4.41

19,528

4.09

-14

-13

19,138

4.34

15,751

3.74

22 Total interest-bearing deposits 115,347

2.88

115,757

2.90

108,802

2.54

—

6

115,517

2.90

103,935

2.03

11 Short-term borrowings 4,034

5.60

4,962

5.62

5,346

5.16

-19

-25

5,071

5.53

5,961

5.01

-15 Long-term borrowings 11,394

5.83

11,490

5.83

7,240

5.52

-1

57

10,887

5.82

7,092

5.42

54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 130,775

3.22

132,209

3.26

121,388

2.83

-1

8

131,475

3.24

116,988

2.39

12 Noninterest-bearing deposits 46,158





47,734





53,886





-3

-14

47,498





57,277





-17 Other liabilities 3,923





4,293





4,497





-9

-13

4,202





4,305





-2 Total liabilities 180,856





184,236





179,771





-2

1

183,175





178,570





3 Shareholders' equity 28,725





27,745





26,020





4

10

27,833





25,696





8 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 209,581





$ 211,981





$ 205,791





-1 %

2 %

$ 211,008





$ 204,266





3 % Net interest spread



2.60





2.56





2.79













2.55





3.02



Contribution of interest-free funds



1.02





1.03





1.00













1.03





0.89



Net interest margin



3.62 %





3.59 %





3.79 %













3.58 %





3.91 %





Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share)













Income statement data













Net income













Net income $ 721

$ 690

$ 1,907

$ 2,259 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 10

12

32

36 Net operating income $ 731

$ 702

$ 1,939

$ 2,295 Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.02

$ 3.98

$ 10.78

$ 13.05 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .06

.07

.19

.21 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.08

$ 4.05

$ 10.97

$ 13.26 Other expense













Other expense $ 1,303

$ 1,278

$ 3,996

$ 3,929 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (12)

(15)

(40)

(47) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,291

$ 1,263

$ 3,956

$ 3,882 Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,291

$ 1,263

$ 3,956

$ 3,882 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,739

$ 1,790

$ 5,162

$ 5,434 Other income 606

560

1,770

1,950 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities (2)

—

(8)

— Denominator $ 2,347

$ 2,350

$ 6,940

$ 7,384 Efficiency ratio 55.0 %

53.7 %

57.0 %

52.6 % Balance sheet data













Average assets













Average assets $ 209,581

$ 205,791

$ 211,008

$ 204,266 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,476) Core deposit and other intangible assets (113)

(170)

(126)

(185) Deferred taxes 28

43

30

46 Average tangible assets $ 201,031

$ 197,199

$ 202,447

$ 195,651 Average common equity













Average total equity $ 28,725

$ 26,020

$ 27,833

$ 25,696 Preferred stock (2,565)

(2,011)

(2,328)

(2,011) Average common equity 26,160

24,009

25,505

23,685 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,476) Core deposit and other intangible assets (113)

(170)

(126)

(185) Deferred taxes 28

43

30

46 Average tangible common equity $ 17,610

$ 15,417

$ 16,944

$ 15,070 At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets $ 211,785

$ 209,124







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (107)

(162)







Deferred taxes 30

41







Total tangible assets $ 203,243

$ 200,538







Total common equity













Total equity $ 28,876

$ 26,197







Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,011)







Common equity 26,482

24,186







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (107)

(162)







Deferred taxes 30

41







Total tangible common equity $ 17,940

$ 15,600









___________

(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 721

$ 655

$ 531

$ 482

$ 690 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 10

10

12

12

12 Net operating income $ 731

$ 665

$ 543

$ 494

$ 702 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.02

$ 3.73

$ 3.02

$ 2.74

$ 3.98 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .06

.06

.07

.07

.07 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.08

$ 3.79

$ 3.09

$ 2.81

$ 4.05 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,303

$ 1,297

$ 1,396

$ 1,450

$ 1,278 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (12)

(13)

(15)

(15)

(15) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,291

$ 1,284

$ 1,381

$ 1,435

$ 1,263 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,291

$ 1,284

$ 1,381

$ 1,435

$ 1,263 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,739

$ 1,731

$ 1,692

$ 1,735

$ 1,790 Other income 606

584

580

578

560 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities (2)

(8)

2

4

— Denominator $ 2,347

$ 2,323

$ 2,270

$ 2,309

$ 2,350 Efficiency ratio 55.0 %

55.3 %

60.8 %

62.1 %

53.7 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 209,581

$ 211,981

$ 211,478

$ 208,752

$ 205,791 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (113)

(126)

(140)

(154)

(170) Deferred taxes 28

30

33

39

43 Average tangible assets $ 201,031

$ 203,420

$ 202,906

$ 200,172

$ 197,199 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 28,725

$ 27,745

$ 27,019

$ 26,500

$ 26,020 Preferred stock (2,565)

(2,405)

(2,011)

(2,011)

(2,011) Average common equity 26,160

25,340

25,008

24,489

24,009 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (113)

(126)

(140)

(154)

(170) Deferred taxes 28

30

33

39

43 Average tangible common equity $ 17,610

$ 16,779

$ 16,436

$ 15,909

$ 15,417 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 211,785

$ 208,855

$ 215,137

$ 208,264

$ 209,124 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (107)

(119)

(132)

(147)

(162) Deferred taxes 30

31

34

37

41 Total tangible assets $ 203,243

$ 200,302

$ 206,574

$ 199,689

$ 200,538 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 28,876

$ 28,424

$ 27,169

$ 26,957

$ 26,197 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,744)

(2,011)

(2,011)

(2,011) Common equity 26,482

25,680

25,158

24,946

24,186 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (107)

(119)

(132)

(147)

(162) Deferred taxes 30

31

34

37

41 Total tangible common equity $ 17,940

$ 17,127

$ 16,595

$ 16,371

$ 15,600

__________

(1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation