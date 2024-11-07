M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Nov 07, 2024, 15:56 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday, November 8, 2024, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.00% to 7.75%.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

