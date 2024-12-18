M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Dec 18, 2024, 15:27 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, December 19, 2024, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 7.75% to 7.50%.

About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2024 M&T Bank. NMLS #381076. Member FDIC.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

