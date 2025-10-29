M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

News provided by

M&T Bank Corporation

Oct 29, 2025, 15:52 ET

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, October 30, 2025, M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) will decrease its prime lending rate from 7.25% to 7.00%.

About M&T 
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender. © 2025 M&T Bank. NMLS #381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

M&T Bank Corporation to Participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA....
M&T Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced that it has declared quarterly cash dividends on the following series of perpetual preferred stock: ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics