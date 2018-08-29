M&T Bank Launches Zelle® in its Banking Platform, Making it Fast and Easy to Send Money

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank announced today the launch of Zelle in its online platform and mobile banking app, providing customers with a fast, safe and easy way to make person-to-person payments.

Changing the way money moves, Zelle allows funds to be sent from one bank account to another generally within minutes1, using only a recipient's email address or U.S. mobile number. Zelle is conveniently available within the mobile banking apps of Zelle Network® participants, which includes banks and credit unions of all sizes. Zelle makes digital payments a fast, safe and easy alternative to checks and cash.

"Our customers want to bank when, how and where is most convenient for them," said Michele Trolli, M&T Bank's Chief Technology and Operations Officer. "Zelle is a great addition to our online and mobile banking products and services and provides our customers with a fast and easy way to send and receive payments without leaving the security of M&T Bank's platform."

M&T is among the first 30 banks to launch Zelle in the United States. Currently, more than 150 financial institutions have signed contracts to participate in the Zelle Network. In the first quarter of 2018, more than $25 billion moved through the Zelle Network, up 15 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), on 85 million transactions, up 14 percent QoQ, according to Early Warning Services, the network operator behind Zelle.

It's simple and easy to send money using Zelle. The consumer logs in to the M&T Mobile Banking App or Online Banking and goes to Zelle in the menu. They enter the recipient's email address or U.S. mobile phone number and the amount they want to send. The recipient will get an email or text notifying them that the money has been sent. 2

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it easy, fast and safe for money to move. The Zelle Network connects the nation's leading financial institutions, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com .

1 Transactions typically occur within minutes between enrolled users. If a recipient is not enrolled with Zelle, it could take 1 to 3 business days to receive the money once enrollment is completed.

2 Use of these features and services requires Internet and/or data access through a mobile device. Subject to availability and the same limitations as any service available through the Internet. M&T Bank is not responsible for matters that are outside of its reasonable control that might impact availability and functionality. M&T Bank reserves the right to suspend service for any reason at any time. Your mobile carrier's text messaging and data charges may apply. Fees may apply for optional services provided through M&T Online Banking. View the M&T Digital Services Agreement for additional details.

©2018 M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

Related Links

http://www.mandtbank.com

