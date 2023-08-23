M&T CHARITABLE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES CALL FOR PROPOSALS FOR AMPLIFY FUND PHASE II

Initiative Designed to Advance Equity throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Southern Maine, and New York's Long Island and Westchester Counties

Nonprofit Collaboratives Encouraged to Apply

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB), today launched the second phase of its Amplify Fund which provides support to nonprofit initiatives in legacy People's United communities that benefit low- and moderate-income communities and underrepresented populations. This new request for proposals (RFP) seeks nonprofit collaboratives focused on advancing equity using a racial equity and social justice lens in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, southern Maine, Long Island, and New York's Westchester County.

Amplify Fund's Phase II grants will provide funding for up to three years to nonprofit collaboratives working together toward a common goal of solving a specific social problem. Eligible initiatives should respond directly to documented needs, challenges, and gaps communities are facing in the following areas:

  • Family Stability: Affordable housing, food security, and access to quality and affordable childcare.
  • Income & Wealth Equity: Employment, small business development, homeownership, and financial empowerment initiatives.
  • Workforce Development: Education and training opportunities focused on upskilling and career pathways in high-growth sectors leading to economic prosperity.
  • Health Equity: Access to quality and affordable healthcare, with a priority on youth mental health and women and infant health.

"The Amplify Fund provides targeted investments that are equitable, accessible, and responsive to local needs," said Dominique Goss, Executive Director of the M&T Charitable Foundation. "It is our hope that these grants will create a sustainable impact in local communities. M&T is proud to support the important work of advancing equity for historically excluded groups, and we encourage all interested nonprofits to apply."

Special consideration will be given to initiatives that provide access and opportunities to enable upward mobility, close the racial wealth gap, and address economic barriers and other opportunity gaps for marginalized and underrepresented populations, including low-to-moderate-income and BIPOC communities. Priority will also be given to applicant organizations that clearly articulate the needs to be addressed, with proven strategies in place to respond to those needs.

All RFPs under Phase II of the Amplify Fund are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023, and can be submitted via https://mtb.versaic.com with the passcode AF-AEC.

First announced in May 2022, the Amplify Fund is a $25 million philanthropic investment as part of the merger between People's United Bank and M&T Bank. During Phase I of the Amplify Fund, more than $11.8M was awarded to 105 nonprofit organizations across the former People's United footprint, with some payments committed over a two- or three-year period. Funding was focused on equity and environmental initiatives, mission-driven and capacity-building work, community and tenant organizing, and financial empowerment and education for individuals and small businesses.

For more information on the Amplify Fund, please visit the Amplify Fund website.

About the M&T Charitable Foundation
The M&T Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M&T Bank, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization founded in 1993 and funded by M&T Bank. The M&T Charitable Foundation awards over $40 million in grants per year to thousands of nonprofit organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the areas the bank serves.

About M&T Bank
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

