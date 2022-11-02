M&T Increases Prime Rate

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Thursday, November 3, 2022, M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) will increase its prime lending rate from 6.25% to 7.00% 

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

