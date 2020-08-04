MTN DEW® Fans, Revvv Your Engines - MTN DEW SPARK™ Launches Exclusively At Speedway

"MTN DEW is putting its fans in the driver's seat with this exclusive partnership with Speedway," said Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "We know that DEW Nation is always looking for fun, new flavors that can exhilarate their taste buds – especially as we enter the last few weeks of summer. That's why we're excited to bring the spark to a Speedway near you."

The MTN DEW SPARK launch is one exciting part of a yearlong platform at Speedway called "Year of DEW®" – created to drive purchase of DEW products at Speedway, giving fans a chance to win exclusive product releases, epic promotions and massive DEW surprises all year long. With the launch of MTN DEW SPARK, the brand is kicking these promotions into high gear with a new "Revvv Up Your DEW Den" contest. From now until September 27, consumers can enter to win weekly grand prizes of custom MTN DEW SPARK gear – including a double ring neon wall clock or 80-quart rolling cooler. And, even if you don't live near a Speedway, fans can enter to win by visiting www.yearofdew.com. Daily winners will also be selected to receive their very own free case of 20oz MTN DEW SPARK – bringing an exhilarating, racing-themed experience right to their home.

"We're very pleased to 'Do the Dew' in a big way this year at Speedway, and the exclusive launch of MTN DEW SPARK at our stores allows us to continue the great engagement with our customers who 'Do the Dew' as well," said Tim Griffith, Speedway's President. "We are thrilled to partner with MTN DEW to build on our outstanding, wide selection of products offered, and to continue delivering a safe, convenient, and personal shopping experience for our loyal customers."

To participate in the Year of DEW sweepstakes or to try MTN DEW SPARK, DEW Nation can celebrate in the fast lane by visiting their local Speedway stores or heading to www.yearofdew.com, including official contest rules and eligibility. To find MTN DEW SPARK at your participating Speedway location, visit www.mountaindew.com/store-locator/.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Speedway, LLC

Speedway is the nation's second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 retail convenience stores across the United States. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC). For more information, visit www.speedway.com

