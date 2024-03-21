MTN DEW WANTS TO INVIGORATE YOUR THIRST FOR LIFE! WHETHER IT'S HITTING THE OUTDOORS OR LEVELING UP YOUR GAME

Two all-new rewards programs will equip outdoor enthusiasts and gamers with epic perks and gear

PURCHASE, N.Y., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate those who choose to enjoy life to the fullest, MTN DEW is rolling out not one, but two new year-long rewards programs that will provide fans with opportunities to live out their passions with top-of-the-line gear, perks, and unique experiences. From epic camping trips with your crew to fueling your squad's gaming sessions, MTN DEW will be there to help you boldly live free as you collect points when you purchase specially marked packs and bottles of MTN DEW across your favorite flavors like Original, Zero Sugar, Code Red, Voltage and more.

MTN DEW Outdoor Gear and Gaming Rewards

MTN DEW Outdoor Gear Program:

As a brand born on the hillside of Tennessee, MTN DEW is going back to its roots and capturing the attention of outdoor enthusiasts by providing its adventurous fans with a new MTN DEW Outdoor Gear program, now live and running all year long. MTN DEW has been a trusted sidekick for those who love experiencing the great outdoors and now the brand will help fans get out into nature by hooking them up with an incredible assortment of gear. With each purchase of specially marked MTN DEW 12-, 15- and 24-can packs of various flavors in grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide, codes found on the packaging can be entered at DEWOutdoors.com to collect points and redeem outdoor gear. Additionally, Walmart and Dollar General will offer 2x points on specially marked MTN DEW 12-can packs – Frost Bite at Walmart and later this spring, Maui Burst at Dollar General.

"We know our outdoor fans are always on the lookout for their next adventure, so we wanted to reward them with some cool gear and experiences to continue to pursue their fearless passions," said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at MTN DEW. "The great outdoors is where MTN DEW originated, and it continues to be an integral part of the brand's story as we encourage DEW fans to boldly live free and get outdoors."

MTN DEW teamed up with top-notch brands across camping, fishing and biking communities like National Parks Services annual passes, Hydro Flask tumblers, Engel coolers, BioLite grills, GoPros, The North Face sleeping bags and camp duffels, Sea-Doos, and more. MTN DEW will also sponsor the Go Outside experience at Bassmaster Classic from March 22 – 24 with the Googan Squad in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MTN DEW Gaming Rewards Program:

Proudly the drink of choice for gamers, MTN DEW has had a consistent presence in gaming culture, now taking players to the next level with a massive range of gaming rewards with their recently launched MTN DEW Gaming Rewards program in partnership with Xbox. With each purchase of MTN DEW 20 oz. bottles in various flavors at convenience stores and gas stations nationwide, gamers can redeem product codes found under bottle caps to score points at MTNDEWGaming.com. Then, players can redeem points for rewards from the brand's always-on marketplace and exclusive "Dew Game Vault" drops. Additionally, in the coming months MTN Dew 20 oz. bottles of Overdrive, Purple Thunder, Frost Bite and Maui Burst purchased at Casey's, Circle K, Kroger, Walmart and Dollar General will offer 2x points throughout the Gaming Rewards program.

"The gaming community is a force to reckon with and we are so proud to be at the forefront, always finding new ways to fuel gamers with the tools they need to elevate their game play and build connections with their crew," added Bittencourt.

Every month, the "Dew Game Vault" will open to reveal an exclusive, limited-time reward. All participating gamers have access to the MTN DEW Vault, which will feature some of the most coveted rewards created in collaboration with some of the biggest brands in the industry such as Xbox and more. The gaming action doesn't stop there – the MTN DEW Gaming Rewards program will be on display starting today through the weekend, March 21 – 24 as MTN DEW joins PAX East in Boston, Mass. as the exclusive beverage sponsor.

To learn more about the outdoor and gaming rewards programs and upcoming events, follow @MountainDew for all things outdoors on Instagram, X, and TikTok as well as all things gaming via @MTNDEWGaming on Instagram and X and @MTNDEW_Gaming on Tik Tok.

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo Beverages North America, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com,

www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on X @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Media Contacts

Rachael Feldman, [email protected]

Christina Panta, [email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo