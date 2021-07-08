MTX Appoints Mike Baraiolo as Chief Revenue Officer

"One of the lessons learned from this pandemic is that we want to lead IT modernization with outcomes in happiness, health, and economics," said MTX Founder and CEO, Das Nobel. "Mike has accepted the challenge to drive meaningful results as a trusted advisor to our clients and prospects and enable government and business organizations to be better prepared for any situation."

MTX's Chief Business Officer, Mahesh Nattanmai, said, "Throughout the pandemic, MTX has provided organizations the necessary strategy, tools and resources to modernize their technology to meet the rapidly changing demands. Mike has been instrumental in guiding public agencies during this critical time. I'm eager to continue working alongside him to help organizations in their technology modernization efforts."

"MTX has been a trusted partner to over 30 states throughout the pandemic," said Mike Baraiolo, Chief Revenue Officer of MTX. "With my new appointment, I will ensure that MTX sales and client partnership teams remain steadfast in listening to public sector agencies' needs and providing guidance to make their strategic visions a reality in happiness, health and economics."

Baraiolo is experienced in enterprise software, hybrid cloud deployments, data center transformations, and large system integrations projects, including custom application development, Emergency Response Programs, HR, Content Management, Database Management, AI, and cybersecurity programs.

Before MTX, Baraiolo served as a senior sales and business executive in the Public Sector for over twenty-five years. Baraiolo spent eleven years at Oracle and ten years at Open Text Corporation. He graduated from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts with a Bachelor's in Business Administration, Accounting, and Computer Science.

ABOUT MTX GROUP INC

MTX Group Inc. is a global technology consulting firm powered by the Maverick Quantum (mavQ) Artificial Intelligence platform that enables organizations to modernize through digital transformation and strategy. With data as the new currency, MTX helps organizations transform their long-term strategy with outcomes in mind around happiness, health, and the economy. MTX improves decision-making for organizations with speed and quality by leveraging the mavQ AI platform and partnering with other leading cloud technologies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Salesforce.

