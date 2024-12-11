MTX Group Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTX Group announced today that it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. This achievement, accompanied by an unqualified opinion, provides third-party industry validation that MTX Group ensures enterprise-level security for customer data within its platform.

MTX Group delivers cloud-based solutions and digital transformation services to government agencies and businesses worldwide, helping them to modernize and improve decision-making through innovative technologies.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance is a significant milestone for MTX Group, underscoring our commitment to protecting customer data with the highest standards of security and compliance," said Sajani Kattipally, Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity and Compliance at MTX Group. "As we continue to expand globally, we remain dedicated to creating a secure and transparent environment for our clients. This certification reinforces our ability to deliver trusted solutions that empower communities and drive positive outcomes."

MTX Group underwent the rigorous audit process conducted by Prescient Assurance , a recognized leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in both the U.S. and Canada, offering risk management and assurance services, including SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR certifications. For more information about Prescient Assurance, visit [email protected].

MTX Group is a global technology consulting firm that serves as a trusted advisor for government agencies and businesses to modernize through digital transformation. With data as the new currency, MTX helps transform long-term strategy with outcomes focused on happiness, health, and economics. By partnering with leading cloud technologies, MTX improves decision-making with speed and quality.

