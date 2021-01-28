MTX Group Announces Partnership with Informatica to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Data Management

Informatica is the market leader in cloud data integration and AI-powered data management, offering users the ability to discover and organize data from fragmented sources across hybrid enterprises to create and expand their data model features easily.

MTX has been a trusted partner to government agencies during the pandemic by deploying emergency response management solutions to tackle the various effects of COVID-19 quickly, efficiently, and securely. The solutions include health monitoring, unemployment insurance application claims, emergency childcare, isolation services for higher education, and vaccination distribution, administration and management, and vaccination passport solutions. Through this collaboration, MTX and Informatica will jointly produce a robust and scalable solution to enable users to seamlessly discover data, streamline workflows and speed up the model building process to provide value to their business faster.

MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel stated:

"We are very excited to begin this cutting-edge partnership with Informatica. We look forward to working closely with them to provide our clients with the latest high-tech innovations and solutions. Informatica's industry leadership in enterprise cloud data management will allow MTX to use our platforms to the fullest extent. MTX and Informatica have a tremendous future ahead. Let's get ready to disrupt the industry and make a significant impact in our communities together."

MTX Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Kheterpal also stated:

"The partnership with Informatica is a huge milestone for the MTX team as we continue to grow and expand our company rapidly. We look forward to leading data-driven strategies with Informatica and the limitless amount of new opportunities to come. We know that this partnership and our strong vision and drive will lead us to substantial success in 2021."

"We are excited to partner with MTX to accelerate data-driven decision-making in pandemic relief efforts and beyond," said Timothy Merrigan, VP, Public Sector, Informatica. "This partnership will bolster our commitment to help our public sector clients lead with data to transform how they serve their key stakeholders."

To learn more about how MTX is providing mission-critical technology solutions to assist U.S. Government Agencies Emergency Response Management Programs, please contact [email protected] .

About MTX Group ( https://mtxb2b.com )

MTX is a global implementation partner enabling organizations to become fit enterprises. MTX provides expertise across various platforms and technologies, including Google Cloud, Salesforce, artificial intelligence/machine learning, data integration, analytics, and mobile technology. They have successfully completed hundreds of projects to date designed to help organizations and government agencies serve their stakeholders in today's technologically advancing world.

