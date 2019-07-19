MTX Group commits to one year paid maternity leave

MTX is extremely committed to building an inclusive and supportive work culture that affords its employees with a true work-life balance. This policy is one of several priorities at MTX intended to support women leaders during a time in their family’s life cycle when their attention to their newborn is critical. The MTX commitment to three months paternity leave further supports this priority.

This policy highlights MTX’s effort to bridge the gender gap in the corporate world, which is a significant theme in their annual MTX Summit focused on Women Leadership.

“I couldn’t be more proud to establish this one year paid maternity leave policy. It is a significant statement by our company that confirms our priority of supporting women and gender equality in the workforce.

At MTX we set the cultural bar high and I am extremely proud of the leadership team that enables us to truly lead in gender equality, while simultaneously building a market-leading organization. This maternity leave policy is just another cultural statement putting actions ahead of words, and proving that we don’t just talk about championing our incredible talent - we actually support them during their personal milestones.

As we launch this awesome policy, I challenge 10 other CEOs to make a similar commitment, and will campaign to find like-minded champions as we go forward,” said Das Nobel, MTX Group CEO.

In recent months, MTX has hired several accomplished leaders to streamline strategic areas like Operations, Finance, Development, and Talent Acquisition. This initiative aims to provide an inclusive and generous career support package for them that also continues to attract top talent, values modern work practices, and advocates for employee well-being.

“The goal of this policy is to lead by example and to expand how we enable our diverse workforce to thrive professionally,” said Maera Siddiqi, VP of Strategy. “Especially at such a critical point in their lives, we are committed to supporting their fulfillment and removing the barriers to their success, because the health and well-being of our talent is unquestionably the key to our company's success.”

“For me, motherhood has been extremely empowering because of the supportive environment at MTX. The extended Maternity Leave Policy is another step forward in ensuring new parents can adjust to the changes in their lives without having to worry about economic stability or losing value to the organization. MTX has always prioritized a high Happiness Index and year-long maternity leave will reinforce that to a large extent. MTX is setting a benchmark that addresses the gender gap, a real concern in the tech industry and global economy,” said Ankita Sinha, Chief People Officer.

“With this initiative, we are investing in women leadership beyond our commitment to increasing the presence of women at MTX. We are addressing a fundamental need to support new parents and especially women in the workforce for a balanced, healthy personal and professional life,” said Christina Bailey, MTX CFO.

About MTX

MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

SOURCE MTX Group

Related Links

www.mtxb2b.com

