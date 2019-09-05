MTX Group Inc. Advances as Salesforce Gold Partner

Salesforce's Consulting Partner program provides this distinction to select partners who consistently display an exceptional level of expertise and client success. Since 2014, MTX has established itself as a trusted advisor in the Salesforce solutions and systems integration market. Having delivered hundreds of successful digital initiatives, MTX is proud to claim zero failed projects and unparalleled speed to market for both government and private organizations.

"As a Salesforce strategic partner, we have a deep commitment to the platform's unmatched power to digitally transform government and commercial organizations. We've built our business on providing the highest quality expertise and guidance around Salesforce, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment," said Das Nobel, Founder, and CEO, MTX.

MTX has transformed the constituent experience of clients such as Massachusetts Early Education and Childcare, New York Department of Transportation, and the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate by leveraging the company's flagship Salesforce-based products for licensing, permits, grants, and proposals, among others.

"I'm very pleased that MTX has achieved the Gold Consulting Partner status with Salesforce. As a trusted advisor in the public sector and commercial space, it further solidifies our tenure as a leading player with proven competence across multiple Salesforce offerings. We have an aggressive growth roadmap for the next two quarters and have laid the groundwork for the next step - Platinum status. Stay tuned," added Gaurav Kheterpal, Chief Technology Officer.

MTX's professional services include implementation and integrations, strategy and blueprinting, user experience and journey mapping, mobile and UX strategy, change enablement and user adoption, in addition to core Salesforce Platform services including Einstein Analytics, Sales, Service, Community, and Marketing Clouds.

MTX Group, Inc is a global cloud implementation partner that enables organizations to become a fit enterprise through digital transformation and strategy. MTX is powered by the Maverick.io Artificial Intelligence platform and has a strong presence in the Public Sector providing proprietary designs and innovative concept accelerators.

