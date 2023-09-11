Mubadala Commits $1 Billion to Blue Owl Capital's Technology Lending Strategy

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mubadala Investment Company ("Mubadala"), an Abu Dhabi-based global sovereign investor, announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Blue Owl Capital ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager. The partnership was established with a $1 billion commitment to Blue Owl's Credit platform and will initially focus on its Technology Lending strategy, which provides financing solutions for a broad range of technology and software companies.

"We are proud to form a strategic partnership with a high-performing and renowned investor such as Mubadala," said Doug Ostrover, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Blue Owl. "This mandate reflects the depth of our direct lending capabilities within the technology sector and our ability to deliver differentiated solutions that enable our clients to meet their investment objectives. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Mubadala as we work together to drive value across our strategy."

Fabrizio Bocciardi, Head of Credit Investments at Mubadala, added: "We are very pleased to partner with Blue Owl as we expand our credit investment strategy into technology lending. Private credit has become an integral part of the financing solutions available to support corporate growth and there is an increasing demand for debt capital from well-established and high-growth software and technology businesses, which typically have leading market positions, resilient customer base and strong financial fundamentals. As a leader in the technology lending space, Blue Owl is well-positioned to capitalize on both current and future opportunities. We look forward to working with the Blue Owl team to realize the significant benefits of this partnership."

Since 2009, Mubadala's Credit Investments unit has been investing in private debt opportunities, with a focus on direct lending to middle market and large cap companies across a variety of industries and asset classes. Geographically, the unit's focus has primarily been on North America and Europe, but has recently been strengthening its exposure in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific credit market.

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With $150 billion in assets under management, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional and individual investors differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 600 experienced professionals across 10 offices globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

As of June 30, 2023

Nick Theccanat
Principal, Corporate Communications & Public Policy
[email protected]

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala's $276 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. The company leverages its deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. 

For more information about Mubadala, please visit: www.mubadala.com
Salam Kitmitto
Head of Communications – Disruptive Investments
[email protected]

