Mucinex and TV Personality Nick Viall Celebrates New Product with Pop-Up Café Offering New Yorkers Free Coffee

News provided by

Mucinex

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

New Fast-Max Kickstart All-In-One Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu from America's #1 Doctor Trusted Cough & Cold Brand Helps Consumers Power Through Their Day

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're suffering from cold and flu symptoms – whether it be a cough, congestion, sore throat, or fever – symptoms seem to feel worse when we first wake up. And if you're a busy person on the go, this can be especially disruptive to an already long day ahead.

Continue Reading
Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart
Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart

That's why Mucinex – a Reckitt brand and America's #1 doctor trusted cough & cold brand* – is launching its new Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart, an all-in-one and done multi-symptom relief cold & flu medicine to help consumers get back to their routine, with a morning jolt of instant cooling sensation.

"As we navigate another cold and flu season, consumers continue to juggle family, home, work and life, and they simply do not have the time to get sick," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "And when those disruptive cold and flu symptoms do hit, we always feel worse upon waking up. Mucinex Kickstart provides powerful fast-acting multi-symptom relief and instant cooling sensation, giving consumers that morning kick to help them make a strong come back."

To celebrate the launch of Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart, the brand will be helping New Yorkers "kickstart" their mornings at the Kickstart Café, a two-day pop-up event in Lower Manhattan's busy transportation and shopping hub, The Oculus on January 16th to January 17th from 7am3pm EST.

As part of this experience, New Yorkers will be treated to a complimentary cup of coffee, served by a fleet of baristas and award-winning podcast host, TV personality, and bestselling author Nick Viall the morning January 17th. But Nick won't be the only famous face handing out free coffee: As Nick shares how he powers through cold and flu season, he will be joined by none other than Mucinex's infamous mascot: the nefarious Mr. Mucus. Come by, say hi to Nick (and Mr. Mucus) and enjoy a stellar cup o' joe—on the house.

"There's nothing worse than waking up with cold and flu symptoms," shared Viall. "I hate getting sick, and I really don't have time for it. That's why I'm partnering with Mucinex to introduce the new Mucinex Kickstart – and to remind busy people like me that there is a powerful multi-symptom solution to help you come back from your worst cold and flu symptoms and power through your day."

For more details about Mucinex Fast-Max Kickstart, visit Mucinex.com.

Contact: Amanda Pisano at [email protected]

* IQVIA ProVoice survey December 2022.

About Reckitt
Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.  Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Mucinex

Also from this source

National Survey from Mucinex® 12-Hour Reveals Americans Feel Healthy Only Six Months Out of the Year

National Survey from Mucinex® 12-Hour Reveals Americans Feel Healthy Only Six Months Out of the Year

Over the last year, how many days did you feel sick and not at your best? In a recent survey of 2,000 adults, Americans responded that they're on...
MUCINEX "FLIP THE SCRIPT" CAMPAIGN SHINES A LIGHT ON THE DEADLY THREAT OF ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE

MUCINEX "FLIP THE SCRIPT" CAMPAIGN SHINES A LIGHT ON THE DEADLY THREAT OF ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE

Every year, approximately 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur and 35,000 people1 in the US die from Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.