Mucinex® Fast-Max Cold & Flu All In One Celebrates Your Comeback from Cold & Flu Symptoms by Giving 120 Lucky Winners a Special Re-Do for a Missed Moment with its Pop-Up "Missing Booth"

America's #1 Doctor Trusted Cough & Cold Brand is giving consumers across the country a chance to win a re-do of a special moment they missed due to cold & flu symptoms, valued up to $500

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past few years, people everywhere have had to change plans due to cold and flu symptoms. Mucinex, America's #1 doctor trusted cough & cold brand, uncovered in a recent survey* that over two-thirds (68%) of Americans have had to cancel or miss out on events and experiences because they or someone else had cold and flu symptoms.

That's why Mucinex Fast-Max Cold & Flu All In One – the leading multi-symptom cold & flu solution, is launching the first-ever "Mucinex Missing Booth" – giving consumers across the country a chance to "miss and make up" those meaningful moments they missed due to cold and flu symptoms. The brand's pop-up video-recording booth is a major three-city wide contest encouraging people to share their cold and flu "FOMO" story within 60 seconds for a chance to win an exclusive celebratory re-do.

Whether it was an annual holiday party, a dream vacation, or a live concert from your favorite musician – a panel of judges will select 120 total winners across all three cities to receive a prize valued at $500 to put towards recreating their missed moment. Prizes vary from $500 in cash and custom gift cards to VIP tickets to iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in New York, Miami and LA. From Friday, October 21 through Saturday, October 22 the Mucinex Missing Booth will be at Gansevoort Plaza in New York, NY (10AM – 6PM), Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, CA (12PM – 8PM) and Wynwood Marketplace in Miami, FL (Friday: 4PM – 12AM; Saturday 12PM – 8PM).

"For years, busy Americans have relied on Mucinex Fast-Max for its multi-symptom relief and maximum strength formula to help them comeback from cold and flu symptoms," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "As we're already in the middle of another cold and flu season, we recognize that consumers will inevitably have to miss out on some great experiences. The Mucinex Missing Booth is an opportunity for us as a brand to make up for this by helping people really celebrate their comebacks, on top of simply helping them manage their symptoms whilst they are sick."

For more details about the Mucinex Missing Booth, including the terms and conditions, visit Mucinex.com/MissingBooth.

*Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Mucinex from August 9-11, 2022 among 2,064 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,409 had to cancel/miss out on events/experiences because they/someone else had cold/flu symptoms. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Amanda Pisano at [email protected]

