MUCUS DISAPPEARUS! Mucinex Partners with Legendary Magicians Penn & Teller to Make Mr. Mucus - the Epitome of Colds and Coughs - DISAPPEAR!

News provided by

Mucinex

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Live Performance in New York City's Grand Central Terminal Will Demonstrate How Mucinex 12-Hour Provides 12 Hours of Relief from Cough and Cold Symptoms

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're sick with a cold, don't you just wish all those pesky symptoms would magically disappear? (The cough! The chest congestion!). That's why Mucinex, a Reckitt brand and the #1 most trusted brand by physicians for cough & cold symptoms*, is teaming up with legendary magicians Penn & Teller to pull off a jaw-dropping feat for the ages: The two Las Vegas mainstays are making Mucinex's nefarious mascot Mr. Mucus vanish into thin air… and they're doing it live! 

Suffice it to say, this is 'snot' your average magic show. On Wednesday, February 7th, Mucinex will proudly present "Mucus Disappearus with Penn & Teller" in New York's world-famous Grand Central Terminal, treating audiences to what's sure to be the sickest show of the year—at least until Mr. Mucus is finally out of our lives! To illustrate how Mucinex 12-Hour seems to work like magic by providing twelve hours of symptom relief, Penn & Teller are making everyone's least favorite goo goblin promptly evaporate in a puff of confetti.     

"For years, Mr. Mucus has caused misery with cough and chest congestion, especially during peak cold and flu season," said Penn. (Teller remained characteristically mum.) "But this time, he's gone too far, daring to crash our trip to New York City and hoping to infect innocent New Yorkers with his slimy symptoms. Needless to say, we can't wait until he's vanished off the face of the earth. Abra-cough-dabra!

"We're beyond thrilled to be partnering with Penn & Teller," said Albert So, Marketing Director, Upper Respiratory Brands at Reckitt. "Who better than this legendary magician-comedian duo to demonstrate the effectiveness of Mucinex 12-Hour, the #1 doctor recommended expectorant*? We've all seen illusionists pull a rabbit out of a hat… but this is probably the first time two magicians have made a gigantic snot ball disappear." 

Is what we'll see real…or only an ewwwwww-llusion? Find out yourself by joining Penn & Teller in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall on Wednesday, February 7th from 12pm1pm.   

Visit www.mucinex.com for more information. You can stop by Walmart, Target, your local pharmacy, or nearest food retailer to buy Mucinex. 

Contact: Amanda Pisano at [email protected] 

About Mucinex
Mucinex always has your back when cold and flu symptoms hit, offering a wide range of formulations that can help ease discomfort, day and night. Whether you're struggling with a nasty cough, unpleasant mucus or a nose that just won't stop running, the Mucinex family of products provide relief you can trust when it's time to kick all your worst symptoms to the curb.

For more than 15 years, Mucinex has provided consumers with world-class mucus and congestion relief, and it's #1 in more categories than you can imagine:

  • The #1 most trusted brand among physicians for cough and cold symptoms*
  • The #1 doctor-recommended over-the-counter expectorant*
  • The #1 most trusted brand among respiratory specialists for cough and cold symptoms*
  • The #1 over-the-counter brand used by doctors for their own cough and cold symptoms*

For more information, visit Mucinex.com

About Reckitt 

Reckitt** exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, around 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.  Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com.

*IQVIA, ProVoice Survey, July 2023 

**Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

***Penn and Teller have been compensated by Reckitt, maker of Mucinex, for their involvement with Mucinex

SOURCE Mucinex

