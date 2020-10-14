Mucinex® Transforms into a Holistic Health & Wellness Lifestyle Brand with First-of-its-Kind Social Commerce Launch

To launch this OTC category-disruptive initiative, Mucinex® will connect with consumers in real-time, unveiling the Sickwear™ capsule collection via a social commerce live-streamed event on YouTube and the brand's direct-to-consumer website. This entirely new concept in clothing comes from the innovative business mind of Cynthia Chen, President, North America Health at RB, whose keen insight into consumers has always guided her to the belief that in order to feel good, it helps to look good. The six-piece gender-neutral collection – designed by fashion icons Steven Alan and The Great Eros' Christina Viviani – combines the perfect blend of scientific innovation and artistic design, and brings comfort and style to consumers, just in time for cold and flu season.

"Mucinex® embraces innovation, which is why we're thrilled to work with a community of visionary producers, directors, designers and culture disrupters to bring our holistic wellness and DTC vision to life," said Chen. "Connecting with our consumers through alternate social commerce and direct to consumer channels allows us to bring the power of the Mucinex® brand to people along their entire sickness to wellness journey, building relationships that are meaningful and lasting."

The limited-time-only capsule collection focuses on holistic wellness and includes ready-to-wear, sleepwear and accessories anchored in innovative technology and design, with antimicrobial, breathable and washable fabrics, thoughtful tissue pockets, soothing aromatherapy sleeves, pillow hoodies and retractable eye masks. Additionally, each piece is curated with colors known for providing calming comfort, boosts of energy and optimism. "The power of the Mucinex® Sickwear™ collection is its ability to make you feel good, by addressing your symptoms in a way that complements the power of our proven cold and flu remedies," said Chen.

To unveil the Sickwear™ collection and help spark the brand's new social commerce and lifestyle initiative, Mucinex® curated a team of creative disrupters at the forefront of innovation and culture, dubbing them Mucinex®'s "Front Row of The Future." This collection of YouTubers including social personalities, Chriselle Lim, Drew Scott, Nava Rose, Daniella Perkins and Jacques Slade will debut the collection during a live-streamed event on YouTube, turning their private bedrooms into runways. They'll be modeling the collection under the creative direction of digital agency Barbarian and Emmy Award-winning photographer and director Danielle Levitt, whose career has spanned across fashion, art and commercial worlds. The show will be produced by Cannes Lion-winner Mike Woods and the Webby Award-winning Production Company of the Year, m ss ng p eces, whose work has covered everything from cutting-edge music videos and brand commercials, to immersive experiences and unique consumer events.

"Mucinex® has always relied on scientific innovation, but we know consumers need more than just symptom relief as they recover from colds and flu; they also want to feel cared for, cozy and comfortable," said Claudine Patel, General Manager for Health at RB." A sick day routine is built around emotional wellness as much as physical, and we believe that we are tapping a unique space at the intersection of symptom relief and total mind & body wellness. This is an experience that is both emotional and impulsive and a new occasion for the category."

The Mucinex® Sickwear™ YouTube live-streamed event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 8pm eastern on Mucinex's YouTube channel . For this day only, the limited collection will be offered at a discounted price ranging from $46 – $140. Following the show, the pieces can be found exclusively online at Mucinex.com/Sickwear until the limited collection sells out.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/.US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

* IQVIA, using the ProVoice Survey, fielded to physicians between August 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020 and recording OTC product recommendations in the Adult Cough / Cold category, has validated the following claims at a 99% confidence level:

"Mucinex is the #1 Recommended Brand in the Adult Cough / Cold Category in the US Among the Universe of Physicians"

