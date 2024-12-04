MUFG and DWS Group Launch Private Financing Strategic Venture for Project and Infrastructure Asset Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), a global leader in financial services, and asset management firm DWS Group (DWS) have launched a strategic venture designed to enhance their respective capabilities in underwriting and distributing infrastructure and alternative credit investments.

The parties are initially targeting $1 billion of infrastructure and project finance transaction volume per year. DWS' U.S. Infrastructure Debt Platform, managing $4.7 billion of committed capital across funds and CLOs, has been at the forefront of infrastructure financing having made more than 275 investments across infrastructure sub-sectors since 2014. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in DWS' continued expansion into the infrastructure and alternative credit space. MUFG has ranked #1 in industry league tables for Project Finance loan origination in the Americas for more than a decade, and currently agents more than 300 credit facilities for infrastructure assets in the power, energy, digital, and transportation sectors.

"The alliance with DWS highlights MUFG's commitment to delivering tailored capital and advisory solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs in energy transition and the expanding digital infrastructure sector," said Erik Codrington, Head of Project Finance-Americas for MUFG.

"Our collaboration with DWS, a global asset manager, strengthens our ability to deliver impactful financing and distribution outcomes for our global project finance and infrastructure clients," said Art de Peña, Head of International Private Side Distribution at MUFG. Echoing this sentiment, Anja Sharma, Managing Director in Capital Markets at MUFG, stated: "This venture underscores MUFG's commitment to fostering trusted and collaborative relationships with clients and investors, which are fundamental to driving transformative and effective financing solutions for all parties involved.

Jonathan Newman, Head of U.S. Infrastructure Debt at DWS, expressed enthusiasm about the venture's potential: "We are excited to deepen our relationship with MUFG, a recognized market leader in infrastructure finance, and look forward to designing financing solutions tailored to meet institutional market demands. Leveraging the asset class knowledge, origination capabilities, and institutional relationships of both firms, we look forward to creating value for clients and supporting subsectors critical to economic growth."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

About DWS

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 963bn of assets under management (as of September 2024) and approximately 4,700 employees globally aspires to be one of the world's leading asset managers. Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines. DWS offers individuals and institutions access to its strong capabilities across Active, Passive and Alternative Investments.

Contact:

Brendan Moffitt [email protected]

Media Contact:

Alicia Faugier

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.