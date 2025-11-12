MUFG Leads Inaugural $750 Million Credit Facility for Willis Mitsui Joint Venture

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, proudly announces the successful closing of a $750 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) supporting Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited, a joint venture (JV) between Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. This marks Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited inaugural revolving credit facility and a landmark transaction for MUFG's aviation finance franchise.

MUFG acted as the Structuring Agent, Administrative Agent, Joint Lead Arranger, and Joint Bookrunner. The facility will primarily support WMES's ongoing acquisition, leasing, and trading of engines.

"MUFG is pleased to have led and supported Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support Limited to put together their inaugural RCF. We look forward to seeing the growth of this JV over the coming years," said Aqmar Chowdhury, Director, Aviation Origination for the Americas.

"We are extremely pleased with the successful completion of this new revolving credit facility, which strengthens our financial flexibility and demonstrates the continued confidence our lenders have in our joint venture," said Hagen S. Disch, Treasurer of WLFC.

"We are thrilled to announce a new credit facility for WMES as we focus on expanding our strategic growth initiatives," said Akira Kaido, Chairperson and Director of WMES. "This announcement closely follows the close of our acquisition of Willis Mitsui & Co. Asset Management Limited in June, and this credit agreement will help us capitalize on new opportunities with agility and strength."

Willis Mitsui & Co. Engine Support, which is 50% owned by WLFC and 50% owned by Mitsui, was established in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

©2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The MUFG logo and name is a service mark of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., and is used by MUFG Union Bank, N.A., with permission. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Glaser

[email protected]

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.