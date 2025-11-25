MUFG Rings Closing at New York Stock Exchange

Event Marks 20th Anniversary of Merger Between Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group, UFJ Holdings to form MUFG

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, rang The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange today to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the merger between Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings, which formed MUFG.

To mark the occasion, MUFG President and Group CEO Hironori Kamezawa, Deputy President of MUFG Bank, Ltd., Group COO-I and Group Head of the Global Commercial Banking Business Group Yasushi Itagaki and MUFG Americas CEO and Regional Executive Kevin Cronin were joined by members of the Executive Committee for the Americas to ring The Closing Bell®.

MUFG's façade banner on the NYSE included the company's purpose statement: Committed to Empowering a Brighter Future. By combining global strength, deep local knowledge, and over 360 years of Japanese heritage, MUFG provides thoughtful financial solutions that drive sustainable and restorative growth across industries. The company believes in architecting tomorrow and designing a better future for all by harnessing our extensive resources, investments and expertise to serve clients and drive long-term wellbeing for communities and society.

In the U.S., MUFG is a source of strength and a significant contributor to the country's economic growth through the capital it provides to thousands of companies across the nation. With nearly $3 trillion in assets, MUFG's global size and scale enables it to support some of the most critical sectors of the American economy, which create jobs and economic activity.

