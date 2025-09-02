MUFG Announces $75 Million Financing for EarnIn

The senior secured revolving facility, with MUFG as Sole Lender, will fuel EarnIn's growth and expansion into innovative products, including Live Pay.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the 10 largest global financial groups, is pleased to announce the closing of a $75 million senior secured revolving credit facility for Activehours, Inc. d/b/a EarnIn ("EarnIn"), a leading earnings management company.

The facility, structured by MUFG, provides scalable, cost-effective capital to help EarnIn's growing product portfolio:

Live Pay, a technology which lets workers stream their earnings in real time, up to $1,500 per pay period;

per pay period; Early Pay, which gives workers access to their paychecks up to two days early, regardless of where they bank;

and Cash Out, which allows workers to access a portion of their earned wages before payday.

"This facility gives EarnIn greater flexibility to meet the growing demand for streaming pay," said Jacopo Lenzi, Chief Financial Officer at EarnIn. "We're grateful for MUFG's partnership in structuring a solution aligned with our long-term vision, and their expertise will help us expand real-time access to earnings for more people."

"Our partnership with EarnIn underscores MUFG's strong commitment to delivering financial innovations that meet rising consumer demand and to companies reshaping the future of financial services," said Arthur Ng, Managing Director in MUFG's Growth and Middle Market Technology team. "We are excited to support EarnIn's continued expansion and mission of improving financial wellness for millions of workers."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world.

MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

About EarnIn

EarnIn is an earnings management company on a mission to build a more equitable financial system for the people traditional finance has left behind. From on-demand earnings and early paycheck access to credit-building tools and real-time pay, EarnIn helps customers take control of their money and build momentum — without interest, hidden fees, or credit checks. EarnIn is a financial technology company not a bank. Banking Services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust or Lead Bank, both FDIC. The FDIC provides deposit insurance to protect your money in the event of a bank failure. More details about deposit insurance here. The EarnIn Card is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa International Service Association. Learn more at earnin.com

