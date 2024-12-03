MUFG Announces Executive Leadership Changes Within its Securities Business

Denis McHugh appointed Chief Executive Officer of MUFG Securities Americas Inc. (MUSA), while Charles Green, Jr. joins the company as Chief Risk Officer for MUSA, Head of Market Risk Americas, MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., and International CRO for MUSI

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, has announced executive leadership changes within its Securities business.

Denis McHugh has been appointed Chief Executive Officer for MUFG Securities Americas Inc. (MUSA), effective February 1, 2025. McHugh will replace Yasutaka Suehiro, who will return to Japan as Deputy Chief Operating Officer–International of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., Councilor at the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2025.



McHugh joined MUFG in August 2022 as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) for MUSA, MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd. (MUS(CAN)), and Market Risk Management Officer for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and assumed the role of International CRO for MUSA the following year. Based in New York, McHugh will report to Masahiro Kuwahara, Chief Operating Officer-International of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd., and Kevin Cronin, CEO and Regional Executive for MUFG Americas. McHugh will also serve on the Executive Committee for the Americas.

McHugh previously worked as the Enterprise Head of Market Risk Management for BMO Financial Group, where he also served as Capital Markets Chief Risk Officer, and Commerzbank AG. Before moving to risk management, McHugh also led teams in charge of markets, sales and trading, and structured finance businesses at companies such as Fortis Bank, ABN AMRO Bank, and Rabobank International. He holds a B.A. in Economics from Washington University in St. Louis.

Charles Green, Jr., has also joined the firm and will assume the role of CRO for MUSA, Head of Market Risk Americas, MUS(CAN), and International CRO for MUSI, effective February 1, 2025. Based in New York, Green will report to Global Chief Risk Officer of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Tsuyoshi Tsuyuzaki; Chief Risk Officer for the Americas & Executive Officer of MUFG Bank Brian Gunn; and McHugh when he assumes the role of CEO of MUSA on February 1, 2025.

A seasoned leader with significant experience across all facets of risk management, Green joins us from Deutsche Bank where he most recently served as CRO for Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., and Head of Market and Valuation Risk Management, Americas. During his tenure at Deutsche Bank, Charles held various leadership roles in New York and London, which included serving as Global Market Risk Head of Credit Trading, Global Co-Head of Market Risk for Rates, and Deputy Head of Market Risk Management, Americas/Global Head of Volcker Risk Office, among others. He also brings extensive experience in operational control and regulatory compliant programs to MUFG—from consulting with federal and international industry-based, risk-focused regulatory agencies to creating analytical frameworks, policies, and controls to maintain appropriate market risk while ensuring compliance. Green holds an MBA from Fordham University Graduate School of Business Administration and a B.A. in Economics from State University of New York at Albany.

Press contact:

[email protected]

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. MUFG has nearly 120,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

SOURCE MUFG Bank, Ltd.