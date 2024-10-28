MUFG Bank, Ltd. Launches MUFG CashFolio™ Leveraging BNY's LiquidityDirect® Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG Bank, Ltd. announced today the launch of MUFG CashFolio™, its new liquidity trading portal leveraging LiquidityDirect® from The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY"), a global financial services company.

Developed as an extension of MUFG's liquidity services, MUFG CashFolio is a powerful online tool that gives institutional clients greater access to shorter term investments through the vast money market mutual fund (MMF) industry, which hit a record of $6.51 trillion in assets this July.

MUFG CashFolio is an all-inclusive investment portal that helps clients improve cash management and diversify risk exposure through an integrated platform. The portal offers MMF trade execution, settlement into an MUFG account, a full fund library, in-depth fund research capabilities, compliance tools, and sweep function.

Ray Fattell, Head of Transaction Banking for MUFG Americas, said "Part of our mission is to enhance the range of products and services we offer our clients across the entire working capital cycle. Launching MUFG CashFolio with BNY gives clients more options to manage their excess cash through an all-inclusive investment portal with enhanced digital capabilities."

MUFG CashFolio also includes social responsibility investing to help clients align with their ESG values. Its ESG Data Analytics module compliments MUFG's dedication to advancing sustainable principles and solutions with focused investing.

MUFG CashFolio leverages BNY's market-leading short-end investments platform, LiquidityDirect, which offers clients a variety of innovative solutions to meet their investment and risk criteria and execute their liquidity strategy. The platform's technology and services provide a seamless user experience through single sign-on for their clients. It supports over $16 trillion in annual transaction flow for more than 7,000 of the world's largest institutional investors.

George Maganas, Head of Liquidity Services at BNY said, "We are pleased to expand our relationship with MUFG through the use of our game changing LiquidityDirect White Labeling capabilities to launch MUFG CashFolio, providing institutional clients with greater access to shorter term investments, an enhanced user experience, and the combined benefits of both firms in the solution."

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

