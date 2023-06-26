MUFG bolsters Sponsor Coverage capabilities with new hire

Pam Bruno joins the bank to cover Private Equity Financial Sponsors  

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today the expansion of its Sponsor Coverage effort with the hiring of Pam Bruno as Managing Director.

Pam will be responsible for covering Private Equity Financial Sponsors for the bank. Based in New York, Pam will report to Robert Smock, Head of Sponsor Coverage & Advisory at MUFG.

"Pam will be a complementary addition to our team as we continue expanding our Sponsor Coverage capabilities," says Robert. "Her extensive international experience in origination, structuring, and execution across this important industry, along with her proven ability to manage a deep network of clients and industry peers, will be invaluable as we look to serve this critical sector."

Pam has more than 25 years of financial services experience. She joins MUFG from Santander, where she held various roles for more than a decade. Most recently, she was Head of Financial Sponsors for the U.S. and Canada, leading a team covering multi-strategy alternative investment firms, private equity firms, infrastructure funds, pension funds, and wealth funds.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas 
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to be "the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. 

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

