MUFG expands Capital Markets Group with equity private placements hire

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

04 Dec, 2023

Geoff Paul joins the bank as Head of Equity Capital

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) announced today that Geoff Paul has joined the bank as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital.

In this newly created role, Paul will be responsible for developing MUFG's Equity Private Placements (EPP) business, allowing the bank to expand its traditional equity capital markets footprint and to serve clients' needs across the entire capital structure.

Geoff Paul
In addition to EPP, Paul will also lead MUFG's existing Equity Capital Markets effort. This unified approach across public and private equity markets is designed to serve the equity and junior capital needs of MUFG's corporate and sponsor clients. Based in New York, Paul reports to Raj Kapadia, International Head of Capital Markets Group.

"Geoff joining our firm will allow MUFG to expand our equity capital markets footprint and to serve clients outside of the debt space, offering them a complementary solution to our existing offerings," said Raj Kapadia, International Head of Capital Markets Group. "We are excited to welcome Geoff to the team."

Paul joins MUFG with more than two decades of experience in financial markets. Most recently, he built out and lead the equity private placement business at BMO. Prior to that, Paul held various leadership positions at J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Marathon Capital.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,100 locations in more than 50 countries. MUFG has nearly 160,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. 

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest foreign banking organizations in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

