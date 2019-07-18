MUFG Investor Services Advances With Yardi Investment Management

SANTA BARBARA, California, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate fund administrator MUFG Investor Services (MUFG) has implemented solutions from the Yardi® Investment Suite, an end-to-end real estate asset and investment management platform, to expand its presence in the private equity real estate market.

"Yardi Investment Management will enhance our capabilities far beyond the accounting aspects of fund administration. We'll be able to generate reports and analytics for both open- and closed-end structures within a single system. And it will help us operate more efficiently by eliminating manual processes, which in turn enables us to deliver better data and service to our clients," said Shaun Trimblett, director of product development for MUFG. "The solution's ability to handle currency conversions seamlessly is another huge competitive advantage, given the prominence of our overseas holdings."

Yardi® Investment Management will automate consolidations, investment accounting and performance reporting for MUFG's real estate fund clients who manage both open-end and closed-end real estate funds. MUFG will also integrate this solution into its already extensive product offering for the private funds sector.

"We are pleased to provide MUFG with tools that enhance efficiency and insight at the fund and property levels throughout the investment lifecycle. The company is better positioned to perform complex fund administration services that suit each client's needs," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

Download a brochure to learn more about Yardi's single connected solution for investment lifecycle management.

About MUFG Investor Services

MUFG Investor Services provides asset servicing solutions for more than 2,400 funds across investment strategies, asset types and fund structures around the world. MUFG has over $500 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit mufg-investorservices.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

