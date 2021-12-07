Muhammad Ali's Grandson and Professional Boxer, Nico Ali Walsh, Joins Cameo to Help Fight Kids' Cancer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional middleweight boxer, Nico Ali Walsh, joins Cameo - a platform that connects fans directly with their favorite pop culture icons via personalized video messages, live calls, and direct messages- to help raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants.

Nico has been a long-time supporter of St. Baldrick's and its mission to fund the best childhood cancer research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. In fact, Nico's first fight was at a Chicago St. Baldrick's fundraising event.

"I'm so excited to be joining Cameo to raise money for childhood cancer research," said Nico Ali Walsh. "By watching my grandfather give back to the community as he did, I knew I wanted to continue to give back as well. St. Baldrick's helped me get my start within boxing and now I want to help kids fight back against cancer."

Since that memorable event, Nico has continued to grow in his career and hold a special place in his heart for the Foundation. Now, Nico is working to give back to an organization that helped him get his start in the boxing world while helping kids with cancer live longer and healthier lives.

For those unfamiliar with Nico, he is the grandson of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Although Nico has a familial history within the boxing world, when you watch him fight, you can quickly see that Nico is making his own history within the boxing world with his skills.

With the holidays here, any boxing fan will be thrilled to receive the gift of a message from an amazing boxer like Nico Ali Walsh, who's also fighting to give kids a lifetime. Especially, once Saturday, Dec. 11 arrives, and they see Nico fighting on ESPN at Madison Square Garden.

When you get a customized message from Nico, you'll also be helping fund lifesaving childhood cancer research.

How?

For every Cameo of Nico purchased, 75% will be donated to the St. Baldrick's Foundation from Dec. 4 – Dec. 31. Check out Cameo.com/NicoAliWalsh to get your own customized message or give it as a gift

To learn more about St. Baldrick's, visit StBaldricks.org , and connect on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to give kids a lifetime by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now -- and those diagnosed in the future -- will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the development of new therapies, to life-saving clinical trials. Join us at StBaldricks.org and help #GiveKidsALifetime.

SOURCE St. Baldrick's Foundation