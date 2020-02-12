Muinzer Acquires Nine Properties, 1.55 Acres Next to Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Muinzer, a fully integrated owner and operator of commercial and residential real estate, today announced the acquisition of a nine-property portfolio, underpinned by 1.55 acres of land, adjacent to Purdue University. The acquisition includes a series of buildings on the 500-block of Hayes Street, 503 N. Grant Street, 411 W. Stadium Avenue and 419 W. Stadium Avenue in West Lafayette, IN. When combined with existing Muinzer portfolio assets, the acquisition creates a 2.24-acre assemblage.

"Assemblage opportunities like this are very rare. While we have no immediate plans for redevelopment, when presented with an opportunity to create one of the largest privately-owned land assemblages adjacent to any Big 10 University, we felt the need to seize it," said Marc Muinzer, Founder and CEO, Muinzer.

The purchase marks the continued expansion of the Muinzer platform in the fundamentally strong Purdue University submarket. "We are pleased to further expand our position as the largest owner and operator near Purdue University. The Muinzer team, with over 100 years of combined property management experience, will continue to provide superior customer service to all existing and future tenants," added Mr. Muinzer.

About Muinzer

Muinzer is a fully integrated real estate investment, development and property management firm with offices in West Lafayette and Chicago. The firm is a premier owner and operator of commercial and residential real estate throughout the Midwest. The Muinzer track record spans over 4 million square feet of acquisitions and ground-up developments in niche asset classes including student housing, creative office and urban retail. Please visit www.muinzer.com for more information.

Contact:

Muinzer Management

220 South Street, Suite #201

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Email: leasing@muinzer.com

Call or Text: 765-505-4000

SOURCE Muinzer

Related Links

http://www.muinzer.com

