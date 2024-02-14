Multi Board-Certified Physician Sam Setareh Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Los Angeles

Dr. Setareh was also recently named to the Forbes Health Advisory Board , a panel of board-certified, experienced clinicians and practitioners who review articles, advise on content and support Forbes Health's mission to help consumers make smarter, simpler and less stressful wellness decisions.

"As an MDVIP-affiliated primary care physician, my mission is to help empower patients to take better control of their health through preventive medicine and highly individualized care," said Dr. Setareh, who has subspecialties in preventive cardiology, sports cardiology and advanced cardiovascular imaging. "My practice enables me to build a strong partnership with patients, utilizing comprehensive screenings, appropriate treatments and customized wellness planning aimed at helping them prevent or slow the progression of chronic conditions through every stage of life."

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Setareh is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program , a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research , with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

savings in one year 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

More About Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Setareh received his medical degree from The Sackler School of Medicine New York State program and performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine, as well as a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease, from the prestigious Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He also earned a Master of Science in Global Medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in L.A. He has treated and taken care of patients from all walks of life, including the most vulnerable to heads-of-state, dignitaries, athletes, celebrities and physician colleagues. Dr. Setareh is an internationally invited speaker for several cardiovascular societies, including the American Heart Association (AHA) in New Orleans, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles; American College of Cardiology (ACC) in Orlando and Chicago; and European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in Barcelona, Spain. He has served as the Executive Member of the Medical Board of the Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside hospital center for two terms. Dr. Setareh is actively involved in clinical research focused on cardiovascular disease prevention and performance, heart failure, valvular disease, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and multiple cardiology textbook chapters.

Dr. Setareh's office, which he shares with Dr. David Filsoof, also an MDVIP affiliate, internist and cardiologist, is located at 8631 West Third Street East Tower, Suite 445, in Los Angeles. For more information about Dr. Setareh, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/samsetarehmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

