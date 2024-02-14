Multi Board-Certified Physician Sam Setareh Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Los Angeles

News provided by

MDVIP

14 Feb, 2024, 10:25 ET

Cardiologist and Internist Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C., Welcomes New Patients to His Practice at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers

LOS ANGELES and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of a new MDVIP-affiliated internal medicine practice in Los Angeles. Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C., is currently accepting patients who want a more direct relationship with their primary care physician. Dr. Setareh brings an impressive and diversified background to MDVIP, including four board certifications in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, Nuclear Cardiology and Echocardiology, and he is an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.  Dr. Setareh serves as a member of multiple committees on the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association and as a founding member of the editorial board of The Journal of Scientific Innovation in Medicine.

Dr. Setareh was also recently named to the Forbes Health Advisory Board, a panel of board-certified, experienced clinicians and practitioners who review articles, advise on content and support Forbes Health's mission to help consumers make smarter, simpler and less stressful wellness decisions.

"As an MDVIP-affiliated primary care physician, my mission is to help empower patients to take better control of their health through preventive medicine and highly individualized care," said Dr. Setareh, who has subspecialties in preventive cardiology, sports cardiology and advanced cardiovascular imaging. "My practice enables me to build a strong partnership with patients, utilizing comprehensive screenings, appropriate treatments and customized wellness planning aimed at helping them prevent or slow the progression of chronic conditions through every stage of life."

MDVIP-affiliated physicians offer a solution to the many frustrations that patients can experience with traditional primary care, including long waits to schedule an appointment, rushed visits and difficulty getting all their concerns addressed. By maintaining a smaller practice, Dr. Setareh is able to dedicate more time with patients to focus on prevention and early detection as well as help manage chronic conditions. Other conveniences include same- or next-day appointments that last an average of 30 minutes and 24/7 physician availability.

Personalized Care

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include the MDVIP Connect app and website, which allow patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP affiliate.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with 11 studies published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices, including:

  • 79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year
  • 72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients
  • 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

More About Sam Setareh, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C.

Dr. Setareh received his medical degree from The Sackler School of Medicine New York State program and performed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine, as well as a fellowship in Cardiovascular Disease, from the prestigious Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He also earned a Master of Science in Global Medicine at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine in L.A. He has treated and taken care of patients from all walks of life, including the most vulnerable to heads-of-state, dignitaries, athletes, celebrities and physician colleagues. Dr. Setareh is an internationally invited speaker for several cardiovascular societies, including the American Heart Association (AHA) in New Orleans, Minneapolis, Chicago and Los Angeles; American College of Cardiology (ACC) in Orlando and Chicago; and European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in Barcelona, Spain. He has served as the Executive Member of the Medical Board of the Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside hospital center for two terms. Dr. Setareh is actively involved in clinical research focused on cardiovascular disease prevention and performance, heart failure, valvular disease, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and multiple cardiology textbook chapters.

Dr. Setareh's office, which he shares with Dr. David Filsoof, also an MDVIP affiliate, internist and cardiologist, is located at 8631 West Third Street East Tower, Suite 445, in Los Angeles. For more information about Dr. Setareh, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/samsetarehmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians serving over 390,000 patients. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Nancy Udell
MDVIP Media Relations
561-310-5455
[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP

Also from this source

Dr. Jayson Weir Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Carson City

Dr. Jayson Weir Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice in Carson City

MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced that Jayson A. Weir, M.D. has ...
Lexington Primary Care Doctor Charles C. Johnson Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice

Lexington Primary Care Doctor Charles C. Johnson Opens MDVIP-Affiliated Practice

MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 physicians nationwide, today announced the opening of a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.