Multi-Functional Shift Systems, Advanced Powder and Net-Form Metal Technology to be displayed by Amsted Automotive at TMC2024

Amsted Automotive will present its Multi-Functional Shift Technology for EV and HEV Drivetrain Systems

Company to display advanced powder metal technology and net-formed manufacturing and assembly

16th International Automotive Powertrain Technology Congress (TMC2024) is the most influential automotive drivetrain technology event in China

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive will present and display a variety of drivetrain and metallurgy manufacturing technology at the 16th International Automotive Powertrain Technology Congress (TMC2024) in Qingdao, China, July 4-5, 2024. Addressing the rapid demand for electrified powertrains and the available solutions will be the focus of the event, previously known as TM Symposium China.

Will Fan, Amsted Automotive Advanced Product Engineer, will present the company's Multi-Functional Shift Systems on Friday, July 5, 1 p.m. The Multi-Speed Shift System with One-Way-Clutch (OWC) functionality provides novel and flexible system solutions for electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) powertrain systems that allow for simplified controls and increased shift performance compared to conventional technology. This solution allows for greater optimization for EV and HEV propulsion systems to meet the demand for improved performance, increased range and system cost savings.

In Amsted's booth, #179-182, a variety of powertrain and metallurgy technologies from Amsted's businesses – Means Industries, Transform Automotive, Burgess Norton – and joint ventures with BN-HOFO Material Technology (Anhui) Ltd. and Means & VT(Wuxi) Power Technology Co., Ltd will be demonstrated and on display including:

Advanced powder metal manufacturing and components

Material-saving net-formed components and assembly

Multi-functional shift systems for EV and HEV powertrain systems

Multi-functional clutch disconnect technology, enabling 4-wheel and all-wheel-drive EV systems

More than 1,500 OEMs and global industry experts in transmissions, drivetrains, and powertrains are expected at TMC2024.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive