Multi-Generational MERIT Insurance Services Secures Future Growth by Joining Integrity Platform

"MERIT has been assisting Americans and our seniors for nearly 70 years and it is this endless tradition of service to agents and agencies which makes them one of the best BGAs in the country," said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Integrity Marketing Group. "Now that MERIT is part of the Integrity family, they will have industry-leading resources at their fingertips, including cutting-edge technology, in-depth marketing and other shared services. Integrity is committed to partnering with great companies like MERIT to help them experience the 'Integrity Effect' of supercharged growth that will set their future in motion. We are stronger together and we are honored to welcome the entire MERIT team to the Integrity family."

In 1957, Jace Rosenbluth's father, Alvin, launched MERIT to gather individual business owners together onto group insurance plans. The company quickly expanded nationally into the senior market and is now a recognized leader in providing Medicare products to America's fast-growing senior population. In addition to their extensive Medicare expertise, MERIT offers life, long-term care and disability insurance as well as fixed annuities.

"As a third-generation family business, I want a partner who understands the importance of preserving MERIT's legacy yet provides the tools to help us stay relevant as we look to the future," shared Jace Rosenbluth, President of MERIT. "The Integrity partnership model allows us to maintain our position at the helm of our company while offering our agents more resources and opportunities than ever before. Integrity's exclusive products and services will fuel our growth for generations."

"The insurance landscape is changing at a rapid pace and it's crucial to always be thinking about the future," said Addison Rosenbluth, Vice President of MERIT and Jace's son. "We need a partner who is forging the industry rather than accepting the status quo. More than any other group I have ever seen, Integrity is developing innovative technology platforms that serve the evolving needs of agents and help us find new areas for expansion. It feels great to be part of such a strong team. I've never been more excited for the opportunities in front of us."

To support its explosive growth in the Medicare space, MERIT will utilize Integrity's proprietary technology, including their groundbreaking MedicareCENTER. MERIT will also benefit from Integrity's full suite of resources, which includes customer relationship management (CRM), quoting and enrollment tools, product development, data solutions and call center capabilities. All Integrity partners receive access to shared services such as IT, accounting, compliance, human resources, legal and a full-service advertising and marketing firm. In addition, Integrity's vast network of partners provides a massive service of expertise and strategic direction, which will be invaluable as MERIT determines growth areas for the future.

MERIT's employees will also be eligible to participate in the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, which provides meaningful company ownership to employees.

"This opportunity is just as important for our employees as it is for Jace and me," explained Addison Rosenbluth. "Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan creates the best motivation team members could have to work hard, knowing they will share in the financial rewards when the company does well. It's yet another reason I have so much confidence in the direction we're taking together."

"I watched the hard work and commitment my father brought to this business every day," added Jace Rosenbluth. "I know he would be proud that we partnered with Integrity, which aligns so closely with his values and mission."

To learn more about MERIT's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/MERIT.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 340,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About MERIT Insurance Services

MERIT Insurance Services, headquartered in West Hartford, Connecticut, was founded in 1957 by Alvin Rosenbluth. Now on its third generation of family leadership, MERIT is an independent, nationally recognized brokerage firm specializing in Medicare, long-term care, life insurance, disability insurance, annuities and senior benefits. MERIT has built its success and reputation on providing the highest quality service, education, sales ideas and support to the insurance professional. For more information, visit www.meritins.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

