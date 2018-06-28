Multi-Platinum Recording Artist, Ariana Grande, Takes Fragrance Franchise Beyond The Clouds with a Dreamy New Brand

Ariana Grande is one of the most influential and successful performers of our time. Her latest single, No Tears Left To Cry, debuted at #1 on iTunes in 88 countries worldwide making her the first artist in music history to see the lead single from her first four albums debut in the Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. To date, this single marks Ariana's most successful debut leading up to her highly-anticipated fourth album, Sweetener, and now her newest fragrance, Ariana Grande CLOUD.

Grande's success in the beauty industry has soared to new heights. The songstress's fragrance franchise has been touted as one of the most successful celebrity fragrances in recent years. In 2017, the Ariana Grande fragrance brand boasted upwards of $150 Million in sales since launch. Joel Ronkin, CEO of LUXE Brands states, "Each of Ariana's fragrances continues to surpass expectations, simply defying the trajectory of celebrity fragrances. This is a true testament to her ability to connect with her fans and her incredible passion to deliver a superior fragrance for them. We are incredibly honored to partner once again with such an influential and aspirational artist and look forward to continued success with the launch of CLOUD."

Ariana Grande CLOUD is a joyful, new creation inspired by optimism and hope. This dreamy new bottle design stands apart from her existing fragrance franchise. The uplifting and addictive new scent imbues a thoughtful, artistic expression of positivity and happiness from Ariana to her fans.

"I love clouds, and I love this new fragrance. It is my favorite one yet!" exclaims Grande.

THE FRAGRANCE

Ariana Grande CLOUD opens with a dreamy top blend of alluring lavender blossom, forbidden juicy pear and mouthwatering bergamot. The heart features a whipped touch of crème de coconut, indulgent praline and exotic, vanilla orchid. Sensual musks and creamy woods fade out for a cashmere-like feeling that seduces the senses.

TOP

Lavender Blossom

Juicy Pear

Bergamot

HEART

Crème de Coconut

Praline

Vanilla Orchid

DRY DOWN

Sensual Musks

Creamy Woods

THE DESIGN

The Ariana Grande CLOUD bottle was inspired by a natural cloud and all the optimism and youthful spirit brought from looking up at the sky juxtaposed with what the cloud means in the current digital age. The sleek modern bottle with subtle blue glow rests in a soft, animated white, puffy cloud base. An uplifting moment, resting on a cloud looking to a bright future on the horizon. The iconic bottle is ultimately wrapped in a holographic pixel carton, a nod to the digital world that connects all of us.

THE PRODUCTS

Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 FL OZ/100 mL $59.00 Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 FL OZ/50 mL $49.00 Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.0 FL OZ/30 mL $39.00 Eau de Parfum Purse Spray, .33 FL OZ/10 mL $20.00

All prices are manufacturer's suggested retail prices in US dollars.

Available fall 2018 at Ulta Beauty in the US, Shoppers Drug Mart in Canada and on ArianaGrande.com. The brand will roll out to additional prestige retailers late fall.

ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE

With her powerful vocals and astonishing range, Ariana Grande has emerged as one of the most magnetic and massively successful performers in pop music today. At age 24, she's delivered three platinum-selling albums and surpassed 18 billion streams, in addition to nabbing four Grammy Award nominations and landing eight hits in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With her most recent album — 2016's critically acclaimed Dangerous Woman — Grande both boldly defies expectation and reveals the full force of her voice (recently hailed as an "extraordinary, versatile, limitless instrument" upon Grande's appearance on Time's "100 Most Influential People" list).

Since making her full-length debut with 2013's Yours Truly (featuring the game-changing, triple-platinum smash "The Way"), Grande has brought her striking vocal presence to a genre-blurring breed of pop, taking on R&B, soul, and electronic music with equal nuance and assurance. Arriving in 2014, her sophomore effort, My Everything, garnered a Grammy Award nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and spawned the 6x-platinum hits "Problem" and "Bang Bang" (a Grammy nominee for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance). Through the years, the longtime actress and former Broadway star has proven the scope of her talent by appearing on Scream Queens and Hairspray Live! and showcased her comedic chops by hosting Saturday Night Live. With her social media following now surging past 200 million, Grande has also earned numerous accolades from the MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and American Music Awards (including the highly coveted Artist of the Year prize).

The first artist in music history to see the lead single from her first three albums debut on the Billboard Hot 100, Grande embraced a more uncompromising vision than ever before in the making of Dangerous Woman. With People noting that the album "celebrates feminine might," Entertainment Weekly praised Grande for "having something meaningful to say with that jaw-dropping voice — one of the most exquisite in pop today." Grande recently wrapped up her widely lauded Dangerous Woman Tour in support of the album, performing 85 arena shows worldwide.

ABOUT LUXE BRANDS

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a prestige beauty company with a portfolio of brands distributed in over 70 countries. The company's portfolio includes Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj fragrances and DDF skincare, as well as the distribution rights in North America for the Jennifer Lopez, Hawaiian Tropic, Jean Patou and Porsche Design fragrances.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multi-platinum-recording-artist-ariana-grande-takes-fragrance-franchise-beyond-the-clouds-with-a-dreamy-new-brand-300674162.html

SOURCE LUXE Brands