Multi-Trillion Dollar Longevity Economy Thought Leader Event Convenes Investors, Innovators and Influencers on Infrastructure, Deal Flow, Regulatory Changes

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit presented by Mary Furlong & Associates takes place December 1-2. The virtual event gathers Washington, D.C. insiders to discuss Innovation, Investments, Infrastructure and Influencers in the $8.3 trillion longevity economy. More than 300 attendees will hear 2022 perspectives on the fast-paced changes happening in government, including the effects of stimulus funding and the infrastructure plan, Medicare, Medicaid and regulatory issues, response to the economic recession as well as the global focus on diversity and Alzheimer's disease. These transformational changes will ultimately affect the one in three Americans over age 50.

"Now in our fourth year, this is the leading event to discover the latest trends in demographics, technology, and regulatory environment changes by bringing together the influencers shaping policy for older adults with the investors and entrepreneurs who are building the next generation services to meet their needs," said Mary Furlong, an expert on aging and executive director of the What's Next Longevity Summits. "The unprecedented federal support through recent relief fund acts and the projected growth of the care economy is at the tipping point for revolutionary change making it the most exciting time to be a part of this multi-trillion-dollar marketplace."

Co-hosted by Lance Robertson, former head of the Administration for Community Living under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and now at Guidehouse, the event offers both live and pre-recorded panel discussions. Keynote speeches and opening remarks include: Nancy LeaMond, executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer of AARP, will deliver a keynote address on the Infrastructure of our caregiving system; Andrew Parker, CEO and founder of Papa, which has secured $93 million in funding and grew its business 40% during the pandemic; and George Vradenburg, chairman of UsAgainstAlzheimer's, who will provide a progress update on addressing diversity, health disparities and innovation in dementia care. He will also share the latest news on the ARPA-H initiative. Other notable speakers include: Alison Barkoff, who currently is serving as Acting Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging, Jean Accius, senior vice president of Thought Leadership & International Affairs for AARP, Sarita Mohanty, CEO of The SCAN Foundation, Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, investors including Dan Herman, Ziegler; Alan Petricof and Abby Levy of Primetime Partners, Bob Blancato, Matz, Blancato & Associates, and Myrna Blyth, who oversees all editorial content at AARP.

The event includes 20 panel discussion sessions, a Pitch for Distribution panel as well as the Innovators Showcase and Exhibit Hall with sponsored demos, videos and networking opportunities. Platinum sponsor is AARP with Gold sponsors Ageless Innovation, CareLinx, Caregiving Club, Constant Companion, Get Set Up, Home Instead, iN2L, Vital Tech and Ziegler Link-Age.

