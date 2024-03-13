Multi-Unit Franchising Convention Highlights Dynamic Leaders Driving Growth in Franchising

Multi-Unit Franchisee of Batteries Plus to Speak as General Session Panelist; Discussion Centered Around Enterprise Growth

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Multi-Unit Franchising Convention (MUFC) is set to commence on Tuesday, March 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Running through Friday, March 22, this premier, three-day event brings together the biggest names in franchising, catering specifically to multi-unit franchise owners and operators, to offer a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration with keynote speakers, panels, and educational break-out sessions. With leaders across a variety of industries ready to share their expertise, Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, will be represented by its Phoenix franchisee, Tony Lutfi, as a panelist in the Enterprise Growth: Identify the Next Big Brand or Category general session.

Tony Lutfi CEO and Founder of MarLu Investment Group, the latest partner for Batteries Plus as the brand expands to Phoenix.

Having worked in the franchising space for over four decades, Tony Lutfi is the epitome of an industry veteran. Lutfi worked at every level to move himself up the corporate ladder where he was eventually in the position to be able to start his own franchise company in the early 1990's. As the founder of the MarLu Investment Group, he grew his enterprise to 243 franchised businesses in 11 states. In an effort to diversify Lutfi's extensive restaurant business portfolio, he recently acquired 11 operating Batteries Plus stores in Phoenix, AZ and its surrounding areas. Along with the 11 stores, he signed a multi-unit deal to bring an additional 7 locations to the area. Aside from Batteries Plus, Lutfi has worked with other well-known brands such as Arby's, Church's Chicken, Jack in the Box, TGI Friday's, Little Caesars, Captain D's, and Sears Hometown and Appliance stores among others over the years.

This year's general session panel's focus is enterprise growth – specifically, how to identify the next big brand or category. Tony Lutfi will be featured alongside his fellow panelists to discuss strategic approaches to vetting emerging brands and industries, understand the criteria to anticipate their success, and explore actionable steps to seamlessly add new brands to your expanding enterprise.

"As a panelist at this year's Multi-Unit Franchising Convention, it is truly a privilege to have the opportunity to share my expertise on growing an enterprise," said Tony Lutfi, Founder of MarLu Investment Group. "Being able to contribute insights and strategies that empower others in their franchising journey is not only fulfilling but also a testament to the power of collaboration and knowledge-sharing in fostering collective success for the franchise industry as a whole."

Established as a premier gathering for multi-unit franchise owners and operators, the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference has evolved into a dynamic platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and exploring the latest trends in the franchising space. Over the years, the conference has served as a catalyst for innovation, providing attendees with valuable networking opportunities, expert-led sessions, and inspirational keynotes. As the go-to event for multi-unit franchise professionals, the conference continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the franchising industry.

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

