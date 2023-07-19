MultiBank Group Secures a European CySEC Broker License, Becoming the Most Regulated Financial Derivatives Institution Worldwide With 12 Regulators

News provided by

MultiBank Group

19 Jul, 2023, 12:21 ET

DUBAI, UAE, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, announced that its latest subsidiary, MEX Europe Ltd, has been granted a license by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) to provide services to clients in full compliance with the applicable laws in European markets.

This achievement marks another major milestone for the Group and demonstrates its continuing commitment to achieving the highest echelon of regulatory standards and security of funds.

Continue Reading
MultiBank Group Secure a European CySEC Broker License
MultiBank Group Secure a European CySEC Broker License

"We are immensely proud of obtaining the CySEC license, reflecting our dedication to continuously developing the world's leading regulated financial products and services ecosystem," said Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group. "MultiBank Group has been operating in the financial industry with an unblemished track record for over 20 years, and as such, it has built a reputation for providing the highest level of funds security, first-class financial services, award-winning technology and products that have made MultiBank the world's most widely used financial derivatives broker with a loyal customer base of over 1,000,000 users".

The unveiling of MEX Europe comes when MultiBank Group is expecting to go public in 2023 with several ground-breaking projects including an inter-bank ECN trading platform for financial institutions and banks, a digital assets exchange regulated in Australia, an enhanced social trading application and a global digital payments processor, aiming to create the world's first cross-asset ecosystem to bridge the gap between traditional and other emerging forms of finance.

In addition to the CySEC license, MultiBank Group announced last October it had obtained licenses from SCA of the UAE and MAS of Singapore. MEX Europe joins the ranks of other financial institutions within the MultiBank Group that are regulated by prestigious regulatory authorities, including ASIC, AUSTRAC, BaFin, FMA, FSC, CIMA, TFG, and VFSC. With 12 regulators, MultiBank Group ensures a fully regulated and secure trading environment for clients worldwide. From its establishment to this day, MultiBank Group maintains an impeccable regulatory record with over 25 branches worldwide.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group was established in USA, in 2005. It boasts a daily trading volume of over US $12.1 billion and has evolved into one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, providing award-winning trading platforms and leverage up to 500:1 on products including Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Digital Assets. For more information, visit https://multibankfx.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157686/MBG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2157685/MBG_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MultiBank Group

Also from this source

Naser Taher élu « Président de l'année » à Dubaï

Naser Taher wurde in Dubai zum „Vorsitzenden des Jahres" ernannt

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.