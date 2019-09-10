Multifamily Housing PropTech Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Joins Speaker Lineup at Shadow Summit in Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will serve as a speaker at the Shadow Summit. The summit takes place from Sept. 17-18, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Shadow Summit is produced by Shadow Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on investing in startups in the underserved AEC and CRE tech markets. The event brings together the nation's top innovators and trendsetters to discuss the evolving technological landscape across the real estate market. The theme of this year's summit, "Reality Check: What Works and What Doesn't," will be geared towards real estate and tech professionals who are at the top of their game and want to continue leading the industry. The summit will include topics that focus on tech-enabled real estate, cloud services and managing privacy and security risk.

"We are excited to have Kerry join us during our annual summit," said K.P. Reddy, Shadow Ventures' CEO. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator and industry influencer who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology and rental housing. His participation in the summit will provide invaluable insight to our attendees, as to how technology will disrupt the real estate landscape."

"We live in an interconnected world – one that has not only made people reliant on digital services but also made our physical buildings dependent on technology to interact with prospective and existing customers," Kirby explained. "As we continue along this tech-driven path with unprecedented momentum, we must realize that this is only the beginning of machine learning, IoT and creating solutions that impact operations. I am excited to join fellow thought-leaders in discussing the trends and challenges taking place in our industry."

On Tuesday, September 17, Kirby will be joined by Patrick Antrim, Chief Executive Officer of Multifamily Leadership, and Darren Williams, President of Portico Property Management for a session titled Disruption Is Happening in Multifamily. The trio will discuss the growing need for automated technology solutions that could supplement on-site property staff, on-demand services and the shifting expectations of today's modern renter.

Registration for the summit is available at ShadowSummit.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect was founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming how apartment communities market, lease and retain residents. As a leading provider of award-winning technology platforms for the multifamily housing industry, we deliver a fully-integrated suite of comprehensive solutions that automate marketing, simplify transactions and serve residents after the lease is signed. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com

