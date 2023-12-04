Multifamily Innovation Summit Adds Technology Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby to Speaker Lineup at Phoenix Event

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, the leader in delivering the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe, announced today that the company's CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, will speak at the Multifamily Innovation Summit. The event, catering exclusively to multifamily professionals, runs from December 5 – 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kerry W. Kirby is a global entrepreneur, technology innovator, software designer, and philanthropist.

Launched by the founders of Multifamily Leadership, Patrick and Carrie Antrim, the Multifamily Innovation Summit will feature important, relevant discussions conducted by leading experts from various fields within the industry. It has become the must-attend event for owners, operators, and corporate executives. The vision of the summit is to create an enriching environment where multifamily professionals can obtain the tools, strategies, and capabilities needed to grow their company in today's fast-paced environment.

Kirby will join an esteemed panel to discuss, "When to Bootstrap and When to Raise Capital," where an in-depth discussion will navigate through the polar-opposite methods of bringing emerging technology innovations to life in the multifamily housing industry. The panel will explore the brilliance of bootstrapping and financial discipline required to reap the rewards, alongside the advantages of fueling explosive growth through outside capital raises.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry join our roster of speakers again at our innovation summit," said Multifamily Leadership's CEO, Patrick Antrim. "Kerry is an accomplished entrepreneur, innovator, and industry influencer, who is changing the way we think about the convergence of technology in our digitally dependent world. As the recipient of the first Multifamily Innovation Council Bootstrapper Award, there is no one better to participation on this panel than one of the best known self-funded proptech icons in this space."

A technologist at heart, Kirby is the founder and CEO of 365 Connect, a leading technology firm exclusively serving the multifamily housing industry. Over the last two decades, he has propelled 365 Connect from a scrappy, bootstrapped startup to a powerhouse proptech firm, which has won an array of highly acclaimed awards, including the esteemed Louisiana Governor's Technology Award. Kirby has been named to the Silicon Bayou 100 List of most influential entrepreneurs for nine consecutive years and has received a prestigious Titan Entrepreneur Award for his technological achievements.

"Multifamily housing operators are accelerating digital transformation of their workflows to optimize cost structures," explained Kirby. "It is important for our industry to understand the commitment it takes to bring new innovations into our industry, and the various methods capital is deployed to make it all happen. As a founder of a bootstrapped company, we certainly sit in a very separate box than venture-backed firms, and I am excited to bring my perspective to the best thought-based public platform in our industry, the Multifamily Innovation Summit."

ABOUT THE MULTIFAMILY INNOVATION SUMMIT: The Multifamily Innovation Summit is a premier industry event with notable, thought-provoking speakers, informal peer-to-peer discussions, and unparalleled educational content. The two-day summit focuses on managing the apartment of the future, shifting paradigms in digital leasing, and the power of leveraging people as a competitive advantage. Register to attend: multifamilyinnovation.com

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect delivers the world's most sophisticated automated marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Designed to modernize transactions that empower people, the platform executes processes that accelerate operations and minimizes human intervention. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to connect people with where they live, 365 Connect is built for renters, management teams, and today's changing world. Learn how we are ready for what's next at 365connect.com.

