Multifamily Leader Introduces Entrata Layered Intelligence, Infusing AI Across its Platform

Entrata Layered Intelligence is a seamless integration that allows property managers to focus on residents by simplifying often tedious daily tasks

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrata , a leading AI-enabled multifamily industry operating system, today announced Entrata Layered Intelligence — an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) layer that sits on top of the Entrata operating system for a seamless integration into daily workflows. Multifamily property managers now have access to Entrata Layered Intelligence, further complementing the current library of existing automations, to help make leasing more efficient and provide residents with a better overall experience.

Entrata Layered Intelligence

Entrata Layered Intelligence is constantly improving as it uses new AI and ML models to improve the workflows, analysis, and actions within the platform that teams already know and love. With a natively integrated interface, users simply use the provided automation to enhance, accelerate, and simplify their tasks as they create more efficient communities.

Key benefits of Entrata Layered Intelligence that will guide the platform into the future, include:

Efficiency and Automation: Accelerating efficiency across the entire resident journey, Layered Intelligence can efficiently handle time-consuming tasks so onsite teams will have more time to dedicate to residents.

Accelerating efficiency across the entire resident journey, Layered Intelligence can efficiently handle time-consuming tasks so onsite teams will have more time to dedicate to residents. Analysis and Guidance: Property managers can spend more time on the most important tasks as Layered Intelligence quickly distills information and property data, helping anticipate trends, and providing suggestions for optimizing workflows.

Property managers can spend more time on the most important tasks as Layered Intelligence quickly distills information and property data, helping anticipate trends, and providing suggestions for optimizing workflows. Operating System Applicability: Makes truly game-changing insights accessible to the entire company, as AI models and tools do the labor-intensive data sorting, so users can focus on making key business decisions.

"Entrata's goal is always to provide the best possible living experience for residents and Layered Intelligence helps to ensure our property managers can spend their time where it matters," said Jason Taylor, Chief Technology Officer of Entrata. "Rather than attempt to keep up with a constant stream of feature adds, we've built Layered Intelligence to be flexible in a way where swapping out various models or products to keep the OS cutting edge is a swift process, ensuring our clients always have access to the best technology."

At the time of launch, there will be several features immediately available, with more coming quickly in the following months:

Generative AI: Fully versed in multifamily language for high-level document drafts such as composing emails in the Message Center and generating ProspectPortal blog posts.

Fully versed in multifamily language for high-level document drafts such as composing emails in the Message Center and generating ProspectPortal blog posts. Reputation management : Allows property managers to generate and respond to reviews with professional and appropriate responses in seconds.

: Allows property managers to generate and respond to reviews with professional and appropriate responses in seconds. Redd Virtual Assistant: An AI chatbot that functions as a leasing team's assistant, answering basic leasing questions, confirming pricing and availability, and scheduling apartment tours.

An AI chatbot that functions as a leasing team's assistant, answering basic leasing questions, confirming pricing and availability, and scheduling apartment tours. Language translation: Quick and simple AI-generated translation for work orders, maintenance tasks and more.

"Entrata Layered Intelligence has completely changed how we're able to approach day-to-day tasks and has allowed us to focus on important interactions with our residents," said Kelley Jamison, Manager of Multifamily Operations and Training at Hines. "For instance, when we need to send an email to our residents about office closures, late rent reminders, and other notifications, Layered Intelligence provides a nearly-final draft in just seconds with only a few inputs. This is one of the best additions to Entrata's platform yet."

Bill Pay

To bring additional efficiency for property managers, Entrata is also announcing Bill Pay — an all-new product that makes paying vendors fast and easy. Key benefits include:

Secure and Direct Payments: Vendors are paid securely, on time, and at minimal cost. Additionally, payments can be made directly through the Entrata Operating System without the need to integrate additional services.

Vendors are paid securely, on time, and at minimal cost. Additionally, payments can be made directly through the Entrata Operating System without the need to integrate additional services. Real-Time Updates: Payment status updates are immediately available within the Entrata Operating System.

For more information about Entrata Layered Intelligence and the entire Entrata platform, visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading AI-enabled operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Setting the bar for innovation in property management software since 2003, Entrata offers solutions for every step of the leasing lifecycle and empowers owners, property managers, and renters to create stronger communities. Entrata currently serves over three million residents across more than 26 thousand multifamily communities around the globe. Learn more at www.entrata.com .

