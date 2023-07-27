Multifamily Property Acquired by NAS Investment Solutions Exceeds Pro Forma Projections

Significant Opportunity Exists for Existing and New Investors

LAWTON, Okla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor known for high quality passive real estate investments with reliable yield performance announces Willowpark Apartments, a 160-unit multifamily property located in Lawton, OK has exceeded pro forma expectations in just five months.

The property is asset-managed by National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Country's leading commercial real estate companies, known for maximizing property value in all economic situations.

Only a limited number of fractional ownership positions remain in Willowpark Apartments. The property is sponsor-owned, uniquely positioning it as an optimal solution for all investors including but not limited to those within their 45 days of identifying a like-kind replacement property in accordance with IRS 1031 Exchange rules. NAS Investment Solutions has evolved from its foundation as a third-party asset management company in 2008 to acquiring, sponsoring, and managing its national property portfolio today. With an emphasis on quality, NAS Investment Solutions has sponsored investments properties in several asset sectors including multifamily, industrial flex and single-tenant office and retail.

The NAS Asset Management team has restabilized the tenant base while increasing the average rent resulting in an investment performance that exceeds the property's operating pro forma at the time of acquisition, February 2023. The stellar operations' performance has already generated a 12.5% increase over the projected year-10 property value assuming an exit 5% CAP rate.

"Property performance at Willowpark has far exceeded our expectations in just five short months," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS and NAS Investment Solutions. "We are seeing strong property rental income even before starting our renovation plans designed to further improve the quality of our residents' living experience. This is great news for our current and new investment clients as the opportunity to further improve upon average market rents is significant at this value-added investment property."

For more information, accredited investors can download a brochure at nasinvestmentsolutions.com or reach out to Karen E. Kennedy at [email protected] or 310.988.4240.

The Willowpark property is located just minutes from Ft. Sill Military Base, the largest field artillery complex in the world with an estimated 20,000 military and civilian personnel, and 33,000 military family members. Willowpark is also within short driving distance to the area's major employers including Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Bar-S-Foods, Silver-Line Plastics and Cameron University.

The Willowpark apartment community consists of ten 2-story buildings on 6.43 acres with an average apartment home size of 603 square feet.

The company differentiates itself from other property investment sponsors by offering multiple benefits that include:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients.

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period.

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have experience in acquiring and managing real estate.

Reliable cash flow from day one, paid monthly by direct deposit.

Properties are an excellent estate planning tool.

The property loan is non-recourse to all investors.

Management Free Ownership for all investors.

Ability to invest in larger assets on a fractional basis.

All properties qualify for 1031 Exchange.

Self-directed IRA suitable

A complete performance history of delivering reliable returns for each investment property sponsored by NAS can be viewed at nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

