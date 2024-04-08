Multifamily Utility Company Announces Banyan Rebrand

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Utility Company, a national leader in utility billing and expense management, announces their rebrand to Banyan Utility to emphasize the company's broad customer base and strong foundational growth. The Banyan name ideally captures the continued focus on serving multifamily industry partners, simultaneously positioning the company to cater to expanding industry sectors.

"We're proud to unveil our rebrand as Banyan, reflecting our commitment to inclusivity across all markets we serve," said Brian Stone, CEO. "The name 'Banyan' symbolizes our values of smart growth, stability, and human connection, mirroring our aspirations and journey. With 17 years of experience, we remain steadfast in providing utility billing, utility expense management, utility submetering, and related services. This rebrand is driven by our vision for the future and reflects our plans for growth rooted both in our people and our customers' success. Banyan stands as a testament to our enduring presence and dedication to excellence. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients with integrity and innovation."

Maliece Sorrows, VP of Operations, added that, "I'm truly excited for our future as Banyan. Over the past 17 years, we have been the "Best Kept Secret" as Multifamily Utility Company, and that changes now! Our rebrand to Banyan reflects that we are so much bigger than merely providing utility billing and management services; our strong infrastructure supports smart growth, and our team is passionate about providing best-in-class service and support. Our new branding is a reaffirmation of our adaptability, strength, and dedication to our clients' needs. I am beyond excited for our future as Banyan!"

Holding the distinction of appearing six times on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list, the newly branded Banyan is poised for major growth with the recent additions of industry icons Larry Bellack, Maliece Sorrows and Mike Davis.

About Banyan Utility

Banyan Utility, formerly Multifamily Utility Company, was founded in 2007 and is a leader in utility expense management and resident billing services. We are dedicated to providing a sustainable and cost-effective environment through awareness and conservation to help you increase your NOI and achieve your green energy initiatives. Our focus is providing customized utility solutions for our clients and their portfolio of communities in the US and Canada. Our innovative solutions include property management software integration, resident payment processing, in-house collections department, utility expense management, vacant cost recovery, regulatory support and submeter consulting.

