Multigenerational Family Firm Joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of Falkner Financial Advisors, a multigenerational financial services firm serving the Trussville, AL community. The family-run business was founded in 1976 and currently supports approximately $100 million in assets under management.

Falkner Financial caters its full service offering to businesses in areas such as succession, retirement and executive compensation planning. Families may access specialized to traditional education savings plans and holistic financial planning is available for individuals whether its young professionals, mid-career, couples or retirement.

Founder and Financial Advisor, Butch Falkner, a graduate of the University of Alabama, who started his career in financial services in 1976 has many of his original clients still with him today. Joining Butch are his sons, financial advisors, Beau and Brice Falkner and executive assistant, Joy Snuggs.

John Pierce, Head of Business Development at Cetera said, "The multi-generational approach to serving clients' financial needs through all stages of life that Butch and his team have is a great complement to Cetera's advice-centric mission. In speaking with Butch about his decision to join Cetera, programs like AdviceWorks™ and our boutique service model backed by the strength of large enterprise resources will be key to the growth and evolution of their practice."

Cetera plans to continue attracting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience. Its unique service model designed around specialty communities provide boutique service to its network of 8,000 financial professionals. The Falkner team will affiliate with Cetera Advisors LLC.

