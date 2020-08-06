MultiGreen Properties Attracts New Investors with Yardi Investment Manager

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate development and operating company MultiGreen Properties has selected Yardi® Investment Manager as they continue to expand in the sustainable, attainable, and tech-enabled multifamily housing industry.

Investment Manager will improve MultiGreen's communications with current and prospective investors, ultimately helping them achieve their goal of growing to 40,000 units. Using Investment Manager's CRM capabilities MultiGreen will quickly and easily manage all their investors' communications and profile information starting with fundraising through to capital investor transactions. The online portal gives investors unparalleled access to dashboards with a full portfolio view and insight into investment-specific key metrics, as well as all current and historical documents.

"Yardi Investment Manager will provide us with a centralized database to track all investor activity and grow our investment opportunities. As investments grow, we will leverage Yardi Investment Accounting to handle all our financial reporting needs," said Rachel Rosenthal, director of investor relations and client services at MultiGreen.

The next phase of MultiGreen's implementation includes property management and accounting platform Yardi® Voyager, Yardi® Job Cost and the Yardi® Procure to Pay Suite, which will establish a vertically integrated solution for construction development and asset management. The Voyager implementation and ongoing accounting services will be delivered by RealFoundations' management consulting and managed services teams.

"Prior to launching our platform, MultiGreen intentionally chose RealFoundations to leverage their expertise as an implementation partner and to evaluate Yardi's unified offerings," said Randy C. Norton, CEO of MultiGreen. "Operationally, our number one goal is to report all aspects of financial performance, with our proprietary ESG impact scorecard, to our 60 leading families of the world. It was only possible with a managed services partner and a single solution that scales as our business grows."

"We are very excited that MultiGreen Properties has chosen Yardi's single connected platform to propel them toward their goal of 40,000 units," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi. "We look forward to continuing to implement additional solutions that will bring greater goals to reality for MultiGreen and their investors."

Download a brochure to learn more about Yardi Investment Manager.

About MultiGreen Properties

MultiGreen Properties is a real estate development and operating company dedicated to the construction of attainable, sustainable and technology-enabled multifamily properties. MultiGreen Properties was co-founded in 2019 by Green Mesa Capital, a single family office, and i(x) investments, a permanently capitalized company, providing a historic opportunity to create economic growth and catalytic social impact in housing supply-constrained markets. The mission of MultiGreen Properties is to be a Top 25 Owner of newly constructed multifamily homes by 2030, and to be recognized as a global leader in sustainable entry-level housing. MultiGreen specializes in the neighbor living experience platform provided by our Building-as-a-Service (BaaS). For more information, visit www.multi.green

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

