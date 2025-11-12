Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market worth $21.93 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multilayer ceramic capacitor market is projected to reach USD 21.93 billion by 2030 from USD 15.00 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global rollout of 5G networks is a significant factor driving demand for MLCCs. The deployment of high-speed telecom equipment, including small cell networks and advanced base stations, requires capacitors that can operate reliably at high frequencies while occupying minimal board space. MLCCs are essential in these applications for signal filtering, decoupling, and energy storage, particularly in RF front-end modules and high-density circuit boards. As telecom operators and equipment manufacturers invest heavily in 5G infrastructure worldwide, the need for miniaturized, high-performance, and temperature-stable MLCCs has surged, making this segment a key growth driver for the overall market.

General capacitor segment held largest share of multilayer ceramic capacitor market in 2024.

Generally-purpose MLCCs hold the largest market share by type due to their broad applicability across various electronic devices and systems, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and television sets. These capacitors offer a balanced combination of reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness, making them suitable for decoupling, filtering, bypassing, and energy storage in various applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and telecommunications. Their versatility allows manufacturers to standardize designs and optimize production without requiring specialized or high-cost components. Additionally, the maturity of general-purpose MLCC technology, widespread availability, and established supply chains further reinforces their dominant position in the market.

Class III MLCCs to register highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

Class III MLCCs are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their ability to provide high capacitance in compact sizes, which is increasingly demanded by modern electronic devices. These capacitors are ideal for applications that require large energy storage and filtering, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, and IoT equipment, where space constraints and miniaturization are crucial. Additionally, the rapid expansion of 5G infrastructure, high-speed data processing, and automotive electronics, including electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems, further drives the adoption of Class III MLCCs. Continuous improvements in dielectric materials, multilayer stacking technology, and manufacturing processes are also enhancing their performance and reliability, making them increasingly attractive for high-volume, high-growth applications, such as IoT equipment, automotive electronics, and 5G telecom infrastructure.

North America held second-largest share of multilayer ceramic capacitor industry in 2024.

North America accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, driven by the strong presence of OEMs from the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, which consistently need high-performance capacitors. The region's advanced technology ecosystem, including semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicle production, and telecom infrastructure, relies heavily on MLCCs for decoupling, filtering, and energy storage applications. Additionally, the adoption of 5G networks, IoT devices, and industrial automation solutions further fuels demand for miniaturized and high-reliability MLCCs. Strong R&D capabilities established supply chains, and a significant focus on high-quality, certified components contribute to North America's significant market position.

Key Players

Major Players in multilayer ceramic capacitor companies such as Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS (South Korea), YAGEO Group (Taiwan), TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. (Japan), and TDK Corporation (Japan).

