Multilingual book on Hainan free trade port unveiled at Boao Forum

BOAO, China, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about a book on China's Hainan free trade port:

Multilingual editions of "Keywords to Understand China: The Hainan Free Trade Port" were unveiled Thursday at a press conference marking 100 days since the launch of the port's special customs operations. The event was held on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2026.

Li Yafang, deputy editor-in-chief of China International Communications Group and president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, attended the event and took part in the book's unveiling.

Speaking at the event, Li said the publication was released to coincide with the 100-day milestone. The book uses key terms to explain the policies and development approach underpinning the free trade port, and to outline the island's growth prospects and address issues of public interest.

She said the book also aims to help translate institutional strengths and policy incentives into tangible development opportunities by providing a practical reference for stakeholders.

Presented in Chinese-English and Chinese-Russian formats, the book introduces the port's strategic positioning, core policies and industrial framework, as well as its cultural heritage and natural environment.

The book serves as a guide for international readers, offering a window into the port's operations and China's broader push for high-level opening up.

SOURCE China.org.cn