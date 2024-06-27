Multilingual versions of 'Keywords to Understand China' released

BEIJING, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn about multilingual versions of "Keywords to Understand China: Organizational System of Governance":

Fourteen bilingual versions of "Keywords to Understand China: Organizational System of Governance" were unveiled at the 30th Beijing International Book Fair on June 20. The book series aims to help people around the world understand China's new ideas and measures in modernizing its state governance system and governance capacity.

Gao Anming, editor-in-chief of China International Communications Group (CICG), addressed the event. He said that after years of development, the "Keywords to Understand China" program has expanded its scale and presence both domestically and internationally, effectively enhancing global understanding and recognition of Chinese civilization, China's development path, and China's propositions, thereby helping the world better understand China.

Fan Daqi, vice president of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, said that the latest book series outlines the basic concepts, functions, operational structures, and interrelations of various entities within China's state governance system. The book series aims to help the international community understand the fundamental organizational methods of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in governing the country in the new era.

Lina Chebaro, senior copyright manager of Lebanon's Arab Scientific Publishers, said that the "Keywords to Understand China" multilingual book series helps the international community better understand the reasons behind the success of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics. She said that Arab Scientific Publishers will publish the book series, believing the books will help Chinese publishers better open the Lebanese market.

Also at the event, the copyright signing ceremony for the publication of the Polish, Turkish, Arabic, and Korean versions of the book series was held.

Compiled and published by CICG and its subsidiaries, the book series is available in 15 languages, including Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, German, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Kazakh, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

