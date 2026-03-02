The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Launches Campaign Focused on Self-Advocacy Strategies in Recognition of MS Awareness Month

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) proudly recognizes March as MS Awareness Month and is pleased to highlight several programs to support the MS community. This month's awareness campaign, "Your MS, Your Voice: The Power of Self-Advocacy," focuses on self-advocacy strategies and offers insights from both the clinician and lived-experience perspectives. Throughout the month, MSAA will share tools and resources to help achieve meaningful conversations between individuals living with MS, care partners, and healthcare providers, to ultimately work together more effectively. MSAA encourages the MS community to access the following educational resources:

Podcast two-part series, "Beyond the Chart: Strengthening Self-Advocacy Through Communication" focuses on communication between individuals living with MS and healthcare providers to support a shared decision-making process. Part I will be released on Monday, March 9th and Part II will be released on Monday, March 16th. MSAA's podcast episodes can be accessed on any streaming platform, or by visiting MyMSAA.org/podcasts.





Educational video, "Advocacy Starts with You" explores how individuals living with MS can advocate for themselves within their families, communities, and healthcare teams. This video will be released on Monday, March 23rd.





MSAA's 2026-2027 Art Showcase features artwork and inspirational stories from individuals living with multiple sclerosis throughout the country. This unique online program includes artwork from more than 90 artists – a record number of participants.





MSAA's MS Conversations blog, features blog posts highlighting self-advocacy strategies and resources for the MS community.

To access information and resources provided by MSAA during MS Awareness Month, please visit the MS Awareness Month hub webpage at mymsaa.org/ms-awareness-month-2026

To learn more about MS Awareness Month and MSAA's scheduled activities, please contact Andrea L. Griffin, VP of Communications & Marketing at (800) 532-7667, ext. 123, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is the leading resource for the MS community, improving lives today by delivering vital services and compassionate support, while advancing access, research, and innovation to strengthen the MS community for tomorrow. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, podcasts, and research updates; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling vests and accessories to help with heat-sensitivity; MRI funding; the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network®; My MS Manager™, a mobile phone app; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

